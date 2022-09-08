Te Kūiti meatworks to pay more than $300,000 for worker's death

A Te Kūiti meatworks has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 after an employee had a seizure, fell off a platform and died.

It was previously revealed in the Hamilton District Court – where UBP Meatworks was to be sentenced for a WorkSafe charge of exposing an individual to risk or harm – that Jared Te Whare had not been trained to use the safety harness.

Judge Simon Menzies reserved his decision, and on Thursday ordered the meatworks to pay $50,000 in reparation to family members, a $256,500 fine, and costs of $13,060.63.

“I’m angry this has happened when it could have been avoided,” his sister Carmin Te Whare told Menzies in court.

“Seeing him lying there dead – I felt like something died in me forever.”

READ MORE:

* The boy who could name every dinosaur: ‘We tried to save him,’ family says

* Big whānau home perfect fit for new general practice

* Touching letter of thanks to Wellington's Ronald McDonald House revealed 25 years after teenager's stay



google maps UBP Meatworks in Te Kūiti.

Jared had arrived at work, where he was a general labourer, sometime between 12pm and 3pm on February 11, 2020.

He was known to arrive before the beginning of his 3.30pm shift, and would help with the cleaning.

He was seen on the legging stand after being asked to go up the stairs and press a button that brought the carcasses through to be processed.

Jared had a seizure while on the platform and fell 2.3 metres to the concrete floor below.

He was left with severe head and chest injuries and subsequently died.

”Because there are recognised and acknowledged failings on the part of the company that have contributed to Jared’s death, the company has pleaded guilty and is accountable,” Menzies said in his sentencing notes.

There was no edge protection along the legging stand due to the risk of meat contamination, so a harness system had been installed to manage the fall from height risk.

People who needed to use the platform, including cleaners, were trained to use the harnesses and everyone else was excluded from accessing.

Jared had not been trained to use the harness to access the platform because it was not part of his job.

”There were occasions when Mr Te Whare had been seen on the legging stand and reprimanded by fellow workers,” Menzies said.

But UBP knew that Jared suffered from epilepsy and was known to use the legging stand reasonably frequently because of his willingness to assist in areas outside his specific role.

It was also known he had “intellectual delay”, Menzies said.

Worksafe prosecutor Rachael Wood said the person who asked Jared to access the legging stand was either not familiar with the policy, or not adhering to it.

Either supervision and enforcement was missing, or the policy was not widely understood, she said.

Menzies acknowledged that monitoring and enforcement of the policy was straight forward.

“There was the added feature that Mr Te Whare had recently been injured at the time of the incident, was on a restricted return to work that required him to remain on ground level.”

He said all family were struggling with the loss of Jared so young.

“The family’s anguish reflects the senseless and preventable nature of the accident,” he said.

It was noted that UBP Meatworks had paid $10,000 to a family member shortly after the incident.