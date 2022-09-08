Visitors' aggressive behaviour forces Horowhenua College into lockdown

Horowhenua College has come out of lockdown and police have assured staff the grounds are safe.

A high school was forced into lockdown on Thursday due to the “aggressive and dangerous” behaviour of two visitors.

Horowhenua College in Levin went into lockdown after two people refused to leave the grounds at 10.55am, principal Grant Gongdon said in a social media post at about 11.30am.

Gongdon said he was unable to comment when contacted by Stuff, but his post said the two people demonstrated aggressive behaviour and moved further onto school grounds after being instructed to leave.

“This forced us into lockdown while we phoned police. The police have been fully involved and the two individuals are offsite.”

Police had since given the college the all-clear to come out of lockdown, he said.

“Police have reassured that our college site is safe therefore there is no need for students to be picked up from college. The police are continuing with the necessary steps.”