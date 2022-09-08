More than 1000 protest against sentence for rapist

“No justice, no peace” is one of the many chants among the hundreds of protesters in Mt Maunganui.

More than 1000 people have turned up to “peaceful protests” organised at several cities in the North Island against the sentence received by the offender who raped four women and sexually violated another when they were 15.

The offender, Jayden Meyer, 18 had been sentence to just nine months home detention in July for rape and sexual violation of five young female victims who were 15 at the time of the assaults, according to a report by NZME.

Various peaceful gatherings had been planned at 4:30pm on Thursday, September 8, at Victoria street in Hamilton, main street in Mount Manganui, Majestic Square in Whanganui, Endeavour Park in Gisborne and at Hot water beach in Taupo.

In Mt Maunganui the protest had swelled to about 1000 people, with cars sounding their horns in support.

READ MORE:

* 'No justice. Disgusting': Friend of teenage girls who were raped leads protest

* Ex-Christchurch man on FBI's most wanted list over pornography scandal involving at least 20 women

* Man, 74, jailed for sex crimes against father and son



Stuff About 120 people had joined the protest in the central square in Hamilton.

People of all ages gathered at Mount Drury​, from school kids, to teenagers, to families with young children, babies and older couples. There was good representation from men, with a group from Tauranga Boys’ College.

"We're standing up for what we believe in today and everyone else that's been failed by our justice system. It's so cool to see this much support for the victims and this many people willing to stand up for them," said one of the protesters, Kiana O'Fee.

About 120 people turned up to protest at Hamilton central’s Garden Place on Thursday afternoon, chanting and holding placards in the air.

Many were young women wearing white shirts with hand prints painted on.

ALAN GIBSON/Stuff A protester demonstrates against the sentence handed down to Jayden Meyer, 18.

Messages included "Standing for the victims" and "They are someone’s daughter, sister friend".

Local protest organiser Alivia Gunn, 17, said the sentencing was an insult to victims and more needed to be done to ensure justice for those who spoke out.

“One in four women are sexually assaulted and only 6% report and it’s for this exact reason,” she said.

“t’s really important that the judicial system hears what we’re doing and acknowledges that this is not okay.”

Further protests are planned over the weekend at in Auckland and Wellington.

Mark Taylor/Stuff About 120 people turned up to protest at Hamilton central’s Garden Place on Thursday afternoon, chanting and holding placards in the air.

Earlier, Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett said in a statement that in the prosecution of Meyer, the Crown did not oppose a sentence of home detention to balance the need for accountability and deterrence while also maximising the opportunity for intensive rehabilitation.

“The sentence includes numerous conditions to ensure compliance and engagement with the rehabilitation programme. It also includes post-detention conditions.

“In addition, the Crown sought, and the Court imposed judicial monitoring which adds a further layer of scrutiny to ensure compliance with the sentence,” Pollett added.

The protest over Meyer’s sentence of home detention comes just months after an Auckland case in April in which another teenage rapist was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for raping and abusing girls and young women at parties.

Mia Edmonds, one of three survivors of those attacks who waived their statutory name suppression, described that sentence of home detention as a “slap in the face” for all survivors of sexual abuse.

“This sentence is going to teach other young men that it’s okay to rape and sexually assault women as long as you’re under 18,” she said.

Sexual violence prevention educator and activist Rachel Taane thinks that judges need auditing to ensure that they are not letting their own cultural views influence sentencing.

“There’s a sense that when the male perpetrator is young, the emphasis is all on him, not his victims, and that prison ‘would ruin his life’. What about the lives he has already ruined?”

Dan Sheridan/Stuff In Mt Maunganui the protest had swelled to about 1000 people on Thursday.

Taane is not a huge advocate for prison as punishment either – “there have to be consequences of course, but the answer lies in education about consent and rape and other issues.

Taane said the light sentences of home detention deter young victims of sexual violence from reporting the crime.

“It is so traumatic for them anyway, to go through the whole hellish process of court and then the guy just gets a slap on the hand means that less girls will report the guys, and this will lead to more guys who think they can get away with attacking women.”

Blair Gilbert, chief executive of Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support said that he was pleased to see young people make a stand.

Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support offers confidential and immediate help to survivors of sexual harm in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

“We hope that today’s events are the start of real community change and a stand against sexual violence.”

“People across Aotearoa including many teenagers are taking an active stance today in a peaceful protest against sexual violence. We are pleased to see people making a stand against this significant issue."

Gilbert said that Tautoko Mai was aware that the recent sentencing of the young offender Meyer had been difficult for many people to understand. “This is a crime that cannot be minimised.”

“What we need is to enable social change. We need to show that we, as a community, do not accept sexual violence or harm, in any shape or form.”