Boy and girl rushed to Starship after serious crash on Auckland's North Shore

Rangatira Rd pedestrian crossing in Beach Haven, where two children were hit by a car just before 6pm on Thursday.

Two children have been rushed to Starship in a serious condition after a crash involving a car at a pedestrian crossing in Beach Haven.

Police confirmed emergency services responded to a serious crash on Rangatira Rd just before 6pm on Thursday.

According to witnesses, the crash happened at a pedestrian crossing near the intersection of Rangatira Rd and Beach Haven Rd, and involved a primary school-aged boy and girl belonging to a family connected to a business nearby.

“It was on the pedestrian crossing. They didn’t stop,” said Joanne Sutton, owner of The Haven.

“We’re feeling a little bit shocked.

“We were unbelievably impressed with how quickly the ambulance and police got here, and unbelievably impressed with all the members of the public who came running to help and support.

“But we’re all feeling shaken by what happened. It’s usually quite a quiet corner, so this has given us all a bit of a fright.”

Sutton said that police “know who it was” driving the vehicle, adding: “I think members of the public helped them.”

Sophie Harris/Stuff Witnesses said emergency services arrived very quickly.

Just after 8pm, a spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said: “Both the patients are stable.”

Another local business owner described seeing a rush of emergency responders along Rangatira Rd as they arrived at the scene.

“There was so many police cars and ambulance there,” they said.

Police were speaking with those at the scene and making inquiries into the cause of the crash.