'Unexploded mortar shell' sees bomb disposal team called to central Auckland house

About 60 houses are inside the police cordon, set up as the bomb squad deals with an unexploded shell found at a house in Pukenui Rd, Epsom.

Central Auckland residents were evacuated from their homes as a bomb disposal unit dealt with an unexploded ordnance, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson confirmed police received a report of an old mortar shell found at a house in Pukenui Rd, Epsom, on Thursday evening.

Police and the Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were on the scene from about 6pm.

Nearby residents that were evacuated as a precaution were told they could return home.

The cordons in place on Pukenui Rd were lifted at about 9pm. Police will re-establish the cordons on Friday morning before they attempt to deal with the unexploded ordnance.

Temporary accommodation has been sourced for the occupiers of the affected property and all other residents are now able to safely return to their homes.

A scene guard will be in place at the affected property overnight.

“The EOD unit were unable to remove the item this evening, however precautions have been put in place to mitigate any risk,” a statement from police explained.

“Police and the EOD team will return in the morning, and cordons will be reinstated to allow the EOD team to dispose of the item safely.”

David White/Stuff Jono Pryor was walking his cavoodle puppy Milo when the police cordon was set up.

Local man Jono Pryor was out walking his cavoodle puppy, Milo, at about 6pm on Thursday when police arrived and set up a cordon. Along with other residents, he had to wait outside the taped off area for almost three hours.

“All the neighbours are standing out on the street, waiting to be let back in,” said the TV and radio host.

He said he hadn’t heard any explosions, but it had been “an eventful Thursday night”.

A local, Cameron de Lile, lives one house back from the cordon, which he said stretched across Gladwin Rd, Pukenui Rd and Ngaroma Rd.

According to de Lile, about 60 houses couldn’t be accessed while the incident was ongoing.

David White/Stuff Police cordon set up after a report of an unexploded mortar shell at a house in Pukenui Rd.

“The cop told someone on our street she had to stay with friends tonight, wasn’t even allowed into her house quickly to grab stuff,” he said.

People outside the cordon weren’t panicking, said de Lile, but there was a sense of frustration at not being able to access their homes.

“I imagine those closer to [the unexploded ordnance] are a bit worried.”