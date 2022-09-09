'We are all devastated' World leaders react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Leaders around the world are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace His Majesty the King said the death of his beloved mother is “a moment of great sadnees.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother,” it read.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II saying she leaves a "great legacy".

"Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.

"With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long."

She finishes her statement saying it is "the passing of the second Elizabethan age".

"God save the King," she said.

WPA Pool/Getty Images World leaders are paying tribute to the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Megan Markle have paid tribute on their website archewell.com with a simple landing page that reads “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022”

In a statement released by the White House President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute calling the Queen “more than a monarch.”

“She defined an era,” it read.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” it ended.

Barack and Michelle Obama said in a staement they are “grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership.”

“We are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

