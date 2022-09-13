Cheat Sheet: How do World War II-era bombs end up in suburban backyards?

An Epsom man got a surprise when he found a bomb while digging in his back yard.

Auckland residents were evacuated from their homes last week after a gardener dug up a mortar shell. The Defence Force was able to safely dispose of the bomb – but are there more out there?

How did a bomb end up in an Epsom backyard?

It's not entirely clear.

A Defence Force spokesperson said they were not sure how the bomb came to be in the Auckland garden, but it had likely been buried there for a number of years.

Initial assessments had indicated that the bomb was from the World War II era, likely used in the Pacific Campaign, they said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police disarmed the unexploded mortar shell at an Epsom house.

Similar items had been found in the past, in varying states of explosive safety.

The mortar shell discovered in Epsom last week was found to be inert, or inactive.

Where do bombs like this come from to begin with and are they safe?

The Defence Force spokesperson said unexploded bombs found in Aotearoa could come from a variety of places.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police set up a cordon as bomb technicians looked to disarm the unexploded mortar shell.

“Historical items, such as the one identified in Epsom, are likely souvenirs from previous conflicts that New Zealanders, or immigrants to New Zealand who fought in these conflicts, have brought with them.”

While many of those devices were inert, they were made to appear like the original bomb for display purpses.

However, they may have not undergone the appropriate safety measures, they said.

“It is critically important to assume they are dangerous until proven otherwise by experts.”

Is it common to find unexploded bombs in Aotearoa?

“It is not uncommon,” the Defence Force spokesperson said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mr Chips employee Richard Teurukura found a WWII hand grenade in the hot chip production line earlier this year.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has responded to more than 80 call-outs so far this year.

While the majority of these items have been found in rural areas, they have also been located in cities.

Earlier this year a grenade was dug up from a Matamata farm and delivered to the East Tāmaki Mr Chips factory.

An investigation found it to be a training version of a Mills bomb – a common World War II hand grenade – which contained no explosives.

In 2016, a farmworker digging in a paddock in Taupiri, in the north Waikato, unearthed an old artillery shell.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Potatoes being harvested at a Waikato farm, near where the training grenade was thought to have been dug up.

So you’ve found a bomb in your backyard, what’s next?

A police spokesperson “encouraged” anyone who located anything of concern to contact Police on 111.

The Defence Force spokesperson echoed that, saying people needed to stay away from the item and contact the police as soon as possible.

The New Zealand Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams main role was the disposal of unexploded bombs, and were experts in this field, the said.

“They stand ready to respond 24/7/365 to ensure the public are kept safe and hazardous items are dealt with appropriately,” they said.