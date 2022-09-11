New Zealand celebrates King Charles III accession; National Flag flies at full mast

Auckland's war memorial flies its flags at half-mast following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Friday morning New Zealand time.

A ceremony was held at Parliament on Sunday to celebrate the accession of King Charles III as sovereign of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Flag will temporarily fly at full mast on all government and public buildings for the duration of Proclamation Day recognising the national and constitutional significance of the day.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage on Friday released a statement announcing the New Zealand flag would be flown at half-mast on all government and public buildings to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Proclamation Day is the day in which we celebrate the accession of King Charles III as Sovereign of New Zealand,” said the ministry’s statement.

Kirsty O'Connor Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, at the age of 96.

The New Zealand Flag would be returned to its half-mast position at 5pm on Sunday and continue to be flown at half-mast up to and including the day of the State Memorial Service in New Zealand of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Those who fly the New Zealand Flag in the weekend can follow the protocols around timing during the mourning period and Proclamation Day celebrated by New Zealand.

