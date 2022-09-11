A 'very mournful Sunday in Kaikōura' after five die in boating tragedy

Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose bay, Kaikōura.

Members of a nature photography group who survived a freak boat capsizing near Kaikōura, possibly caused by a collision with a whale, are in “deep grieving” over the tragedy that claimed five lives.

“They're shocked, they're saddened and wanting to get back home,” said Nature Photography Society of New Zealand spokesperson James Thompson of the Saturday disaster at Goose Bay, south of Kaikōura.

The people onboard were a group of society members who had planned a three-hour bird-watching trip with Fish Kaikōura, a local fishing charter business whose skipper had more than a decade’s experience. They were to pay $80 each.

The boat called mayday at 10am, sparking an hours-long search and rescue operation for survivors.

Eleven were onboard the 8-metre boat, including the skipper. The boat was allowed to carry 10 passengers and at least one crew member.

The bodies of the five who died are understood to have been recovered from inside the cabin. Some of the six who were rescued nursed injuries.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The boat is towed to South Bay after five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday.

Thompson, who was not on board after a change in plans, said he had spoken to some survivors.

"They're going through a deep grieving process and that process of letting it sink in... there's minor injuries, there's one person who is still receiving hospital treatment, but the rest have all been [discharged]."

The whale collision was the “initial report that came through the grapevine,” he said.

“None of the people who were actually on the boat have said to me personally, that that's what actually happened, [but] it does seem like that is a possibility and obviously Maritime NZ and police will follow up.”

Thompson did not know if the boat was stationary at the time of the incident, nor if those on board wore life jackets.

Thompson said the boat trip was only part of the weekend trip away.

"Obviously it's shock to the society's members, a lot are still trying to work out and come to terms with the fact that it's happened."

CHRIS SKELTON Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday September 10 2022, at Goose Bay, near to Kaikōura in North Canterbury.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to family members and friends of the members who didn't survive."

The society members would go home on Sunday, he said.

The society also issued a statement to its Facebook page saying it was “saddened by the tragic loss at sea in Kaikōura during a trip by society members that took the lives of 5 of our members”.

Investigators from Maritime New Zealand travelled on Saturday from Christchurch to Kaikōura to begin their inquiry into the disaster, following the recovery of the bodies, and the boat, on Saturday evening.

Maritime NZ principal investigator Tracy Phillips said Maritime NZ would begin a “thorough” investigation under the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Maritime Transport Act, and would support police in their investigation.

On Sunday, a Maritime NZ spokesperson said the inquiry would involve reviewing the conditions on the day, examining the vessel and interviewing the people involved.

“We will conduct our investigation with the utmost sensitivity for those involved,” the person said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still to be established.”

Police on Sunday were tight-lipped into whether a whale caused the boat to capsize, only describing the incident as a “collision”. It’s understood original distress calls from the vessel had mentioned a whale.

Large whales had been seen in the area in recent times, which had a thriving whale watching tourism industry.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Goose Bay, south of Kaikōura, where five people died after the boat they were in capsized.

A Kaikōura business owner, who wished to stay anonymous, said her partner, who had been out fishing off the Kaikōura coast on Friday, had seen a “huge” whale less than 20m away from his boat.

It was “fairly common” for fishermen to see them, she said.

She couldn't say where off the coast her partner had been fishing on Friday, as he kept his fishing locations “pretty private”.

Everyone in the town was “a bit stunned” after the incident, she said.

Encounter Kaikōura co-owner Lynette Buurman said they provided the boat for the dive squad on Saturday, and transported the squad to the site incident.

She said every vessel used in operating tours is surveyed and the passenger numbers are set for each vessel

“I’m absolutely positive that every tour operator would work within those survey limits,” she said.

She said the feeling around Kaikōura had “a real sense of heaviness” since the incident.

“You can’t really put it into words can you, everybody is kind of just shell shocked,” she said.

“I think we’re really just wanting to understand what’s happened, what capsized the vessel, that’s the big question.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kaikōura residents were “coming together to help each other” on Sunday. ​​

Ocean Arts Kaikōura owner Jane Riley said it had been a “very mournful Sunday in Kaikōura”.

“Everyone's talking about what’s happened,” she said.

Kaikōura had had a “few tragedies lately”, she said, referring to the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

“I guess it's high risk when people are out in the natural environment.”

Locals had been “pretty quiet” on Sunday, but “people are coming together to help each other in the community - pretty standard in a little place”.

She said she didn't know who has been onboard the boat, but said there had been “a lot of whispers” around town about who they might be.

She said she knew locals who had been involved in the diving squad who retrieved the bodies of the deceased.

“Everyone knows someone that was involved,” she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kaikōura was quiet on Sunday after five people died in a boating tragedy.

Following the capsize, horrified witnesses saw people on top of the boat, waving their arms; while a substantial search and rescue operation that would last hours got under way. Witnesses watched as a rescue helicopter, Coastguard volunteers, and divers were called in throughout the afternoon.

Pilot Daniel Stevenson was one of the first on the scene and said the Coastguard arrived very quickly.

"We basically went down to have a look and make sure, if there was anybody floating in the water, that we could keep an eye on them until they were able to get a boat alongside and be rescued.”

At a press conference, Kaikōura police Sergeant Matt Boyce described the incident as “unprecedented”, leading to a “significant response of emergency services and members of the public, and Kaikōura maritime community.”

“This has been a tragic event and the police are providing support to those involved at this very difficult time.”

Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle appeared visibly distressed when he described the sea conditions as “really, really” good. Earlier in the day he had described a town on tenterhooks as the recovery mission was under way.

"It's not great. You've got this sick feeling."

Chris Skelton/Stuff The boat that was capsized is towed to shore.

The bodies were recovered and brought back to shore shortly before sunset, at South Bay, a few kilometres south of Kaikōura. By 4pm the boat, previously seen upside down in the water, was being towed to shore, while people gathered on the shore to watch. It appeared to be undamaged.

An onlooker said it seemed “like a freak accident”.

“Everyone’s very shocked.”

A local fisherman said conditions Saturday morning were good and the sea was calm.

Surviving members of the bird watching group declined to comment, as did the owner and operators of Fish Kaikōura.

It’s the second significant fatal boating disaster of 2022. In March, five men died when fishing charter boat Enchanter capsized near North Cape after being struck by what was described then as a freak wave.

Additional reporting: Amy Ridout, Blair Ensor.