Charles III proclaimed King by NZ Parliament in Wellington

State Trumpeters heralded the new King from the balcony above Friary Court at St James' Palace, as the Principal Proclamation of Charles III was read by The Garter King of Arms.

A Proclamation of Accession ceremony was held at Parliament on Sunday to acknowledge King Charles III

The Defence Force fired a 21-gun salute to mark the moment in Auckland and Wellington

The Queen's state funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am (UK time)

Charles III has been officially proclaimed the new King in a historic ceremony at Parliament in Wellington.

More than 1000 people gathered to watch the changing of the guard with a Proclamation of Accession ceremony at Parliament’s steps on Sunday.

A 21-gun salute rang out from Point Jerningham, in Wellington, and the Devonport Naval Base in Auckland, to mark the occasion. God Save the King was sung.

The Government is also considering a public holiday and memorial service for the country to mourn the Queen. It will be discussed by Cabinet on Monday.

READ MORE:

* 'I will honour her memory': Prince William's emotional tribute to his grandmother

* Prince Harry and Meghan join William and Kate to view floral tributes to the Queen

* Parting ways with the monarchy 'an eventuality that will happen' now Queen has gone



The New Zealand accession proclamation ceremony formally acknowledges that New Zealand has a new King. It also notifies publicly the royal style and titles of the new King of New Zealand.

Monique Ford/Stuff Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the ceremony in Wellington.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro acknowledged the King during the ceremony. It was the first time the Proclamation of Accession has been read in 70 years.

“On this momentous day, let us join together in refection and gratitude, and let us look forward to the reign of our new sovereign and this new chapter in our nation's history.”

Charles was formally proclaimed King to a fanfare of trumpets on Saturday night (NZ time) in the United Kingdom.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff More than 1000 people gathered to watch the changing of the guard with a Proclamation of Accession ceremony at Parliament’s steps on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand acknowledged King Charles III as sovereign.

“King Charles has long held an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand,” she said to the Wellington crowd. “As one chapter closes, another opens”

Barry Doyle, 86, who travelled from Karori for the event, said he remembered watching Queen Elizabeth II's proclamation as a 16-year-old in Edinburgh.

The proclamation for King Charles was “absolutely brilliant”, he said.

Alastair Grant/AP The Queen's state funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am (UK time).

“The strength of affection of the royal family for New Zealand is so strong,” he said.

Louise Naylor brought sons James, 4, and Ollie, 2, to the ceremony and laid a posy of flowers on Parliament steps for the Queen.

“It is an important historical event,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff In Auckland, the Navy fired a 21-gun salute from the Devonport Naval Base. The 21-gun salute is the highest honour salute and is reserved for the monarch.

“We have got family in the UK - a great granny in Manchester who was a royalist.”

Flags, which have been flying at half-mast on government buildings since the Queen’s death, were temporarily raised to full mast in recognition of the day. Flags are then returned to half-mast for the duration of the period of mourning, which is usually 12 days.

King Charles III has made a vow of lifelong service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, echoing the vow made by his late mother more than 70 years ago.

Victoria Jones/AP King Charles III during the Accession Council where he is formally proclaimed monarch.

The Queen's state funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am (UK time).