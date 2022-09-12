Everything we know about the Kaikōura boating tragedy

Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose bay, Kaikōura.

Five members of a nature photography group died when a boat capsized near Kaikōura, possibly caused by a collision with a whale.

Eleven people were onboard the 8-metre boat, including the skipper. The boat was allowed to carry 10 passengers and at least one crew member.

The boat called mayday at 10am, sparking an hours-long search and rescue operation for survivors.

Here’s everything we know about the incident and what questions remain unanswered.

Who were the victims?

Those on the boat were on a Nature Photography Society of New Zealand field trip. The group had planned a three-hour bird-watching trip with Fish Kaikōura, a local fishing charter business whose skipper had more than a decade’s experience.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday.

All five names of those who died have not yet been released, but one was Christchurch man Peter Charles Hockley.

Hockley’s daughter said he was a kind-hearted, humble man who had been in the cabin of the boat when it capsized, and he likely drowned.

Hockley loved spending time at his Otematata bach in the Waitaki District of Otago, and would take many photos in the area.

Supplied Peter Hockley is one of five people killed in the boating accident.

Cathye​ Haddock​ from Lower Hutt has also been confirmed, by her husband Peter Simpson, as one of the people who died in the accident.

Simpson said Haddock had been on the trip with a longtime friend of more than 20 years, who also died.

Haddock, who worked as a senior advisor at the Ministry of Education and had a Master’s degree from Lincoln University, was considered an expert in risk management in outdoor education settings.

Haddock wrote a manual for the Mountain Safety Council following the Mangatepopo canyoning disaster in 2008.

Stuff Cathye Haddock, second from left, was one of five victims in Saturday’s Kaikōura boating tragedy. (File photo)

What caused the boat to capsize?

At this stage, no official reason has been given and an investigation is under way. Initial reports suggested the boat had been overturned by a whale, but that has not been confirmed by officials.

Police have been tightlipped on whether a whale caused the capsize, only describing the incident as a “collision”.

It’s understood original distress calls from the vessel had mentioned a whale. Large whales had been seen in the area in recent times, according to the mayor.

It is not yet known if the boat was stationary at the time of the incident or whether life jackets were worn.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Six people survived the capsize at Goose Bay, south of Kaikōura.

What will happen next?

Investigators from Maritime New Zealand travelled on Saturday from Christchurch to Kaikōura to begin their inquiry into the disaster.

Maritime NZ principal investigator Tracy Phillips said Maritime NZ would begin a “thorough” investigation under the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Maritime Transport Act, and would support police in their investigation.

On Sunday, a Maritime NZ spokesperson said the inquiry would involve review the conditions on the day, examining the vessel and interviewing the people involved.

“We will conduct our investigation with the utmost sensitivity for those involved,” the person said. “The exact circumstances of the incident are still to be established.”