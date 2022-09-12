Te reo Māori power lessons: Learn the basics in a few minutes
Ella Morgan06:54, Sep 12 2022
Anton Matthews (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), owner of bilingual restaurant FUSH, is on a mission to normalise te reo for all Kiwis.
Matthews holds a degree in te reo Māori and Māori indigenous studies and a graduate diploma in teaching, and is a graduate of Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo Māori. Learn some of the basics of te reo with his short and simple video lessons.
Pronunciation
At the end of this power te reo Māori lesson you'll be able to have a crack at pronouncing most words.
Common greetings
Feel confident in using these greetings and farewells in te reo Māori.
Five words every Kiwi should know
Five words every Kiwi should be able to drop into a sentence.
Answering your questions about te reo Māori
We answer the questions you're too embarrassed to ask about te reo Māori.