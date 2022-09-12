Te reo Māori power lessons: Learn the basics in a few minutes

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is being celebrated this week, from September 12 to 18.

Anton Matthews (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), owner of bilingual restaurant FUSH, is on a mission to normalise te reo for all Kiwis.

Matthews holds a degree in te reo Māori and Māori indigenous studies and a graduate diploma in teaching, and is a graduate of Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo Māori. Learn some of the basics of te reo with his short and simple video lessons.

Pronunciation

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF At the end of this power te reo Māori lesson you'll be able to have a crack at pronouncing most words.

Common greetings

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Feel confident in using these greetings and farewells in te reo Māori.

Five words every Kiwi should know

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Five words every Kiwi should be able to drop into a sentence.

Answering your questions about te reo Māori