Weather: Wind watches in place as low brings rain across the country

The Detail: As extreme weather events, like last week's flash flooding in Auckland become more frequent, is there anything more we can do to protect ourselves and our homes? (Video first published March 28, 2022)

A low pressure system is set to bring rainy across much of the country on Monday, with strong winds forecast for parts of the North Island and Chatham Islands.

Wind watches have been issued for Taranaki, the Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings, the Tararua district and the Chatham Islands between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Severe gales are expected in exposed places.

MetService has forecast rain for most of the North Island and upper South Island, possibly heavy in places. Thunderstorms and hail are possible for Auckland and Waikato.

“We’ve got a broad low pressure system sitting over New Zealand at the moment,” MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

READ MORE:

* Rainbow ski field to close early after rains spoil season

* Snow causes crashes and road closures in Dunedin, as country braces for bad weather

* Christchurch wakes to -4.5C as cold snap settles in across the country

* Storm-affected Northlanders call on PM to personally see damaged highway



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rain is forecast for most of the country on Monday, with thunderstorms and hail possible in Auckland and Waikato. (File photo).

“As the system progresses to the east during the day, it brings rain with it, and also strong winds, especially as the more central parts of the low push across the country.”

“The strongest winds would be expected from about the Central Plateau south through to about Marlborough.”

Most of the wind and rain will move on by this evening, with some wet weather hanging around in western parts of the country, McInnes said.

Auckland is set to see some heavy showers and westerlies on Monday, easing slightly on Tuesday.

A cloudy day is forecast in Wellington, with some heavier rain and strong northerlies on Monday evening. Winds will pick up on Tuesday, with strong or gale northerlies forecast.

Christchurch will miss out on the wet weather on Monday, but showers and snow down to 500m are expected to hit the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop this week, with MetService predicting a low of -3C on Wednesday.