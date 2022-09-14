Motorist dead, two St John staff injured after car crashes into ambulance

Police say a vehicle crashed into the back of a St John ambulance. (File photo)

A person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a St John ambulance in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the incident on Tīrau Rd (State Highway 1) in Waikato about 3.40am.

In a statement, police said a vehicle had crashed into the back of an ambulance.

The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition. Another ambulance staff member, inside the vehicle at the time, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the incident.

At 7.50am Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand Waikato spokesperson Andrew McAlley said one patient was in theatre in a serious condition and another patient was in a stable condition in the Emergency Department.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

St John spokesperson Amy Milne said two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, one clinical manager and one helicopter responded to the incident.

One patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and another was taken to hospital in a moderate condition by ambulance.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said he hadn’t heard much about the crash.

”It is an absolutely shocking accident and my heart goes out to everyone involved.”

Mylchreest wasn’t completely sure where on SH1 it occurred, but said there was a history of serious crashes at the intersections along that stretch, by the Mobil service station and Piarere intersection, after the end of the Waikato Expressway.