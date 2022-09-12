Two still in hospital more than two weeks after gas explosion in Auckland

A striking firefighter, who was one of the first responders to a central Auckland gas explosion on Friday morning, describes tending to patients who had skin and clothes hanging off them.

Two patients remain in hospital after a gas cooker explosion at a construction site in central Auckland last month.

Five workers were injured in the blast but three have since been discharged from the burns unit, Middlemore Hospital confirmed on Monday.

Both patients still in hospital are now in a stable condition.

The blast occurred about 6.30am on August 26, at a construction site in Pakenham St West, and is believed to have been caused by a gas cooker explosion.

The Wynyard Quarter construction site closed for three days following the explosion but is now open again.

Hawkins Construction, which runs the site where the explosion happened, was asked whether any of the injured parties were back at work, what support they are being offered and whether the company had introduced any additional safety measures to the site, but did not respond by the deadline.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident and has up to 12 months to complete its work.

Five people were injured by a gas cooker explosion at a construction site in central Auckland last month.

Ringo Harwood, a firefighter who was in the first truck to arrive at the scene, said the crew immediately saw four people standing by a shipping container with “very bad burns” and a fifth “lying on the deck only semi-conscious”.

“They had skin hanging off, some of their clothes had been blown off and what clothing did remain had to be cut off for us to reach the burns.

“After about four or five minutes the first ambulance arrived but there were only enough ambulance personnel to take the first three injured parties.

“The final two had to wait 15 minutes before they were evacuated from the scene,” Harwood said.

He understood all five injured parties were workers at the building site.

Three of those injured in the blast have now been discharged, Middlemore Hospital said on Monday morning.

A worker at a construction site near Wynyard Quarter said he worked with those who had been injured and the explosion had happened inside a Portacom at the site.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must have accidentally been left on,” he said on the morning of the explosion.

“This morning when people opened it up, it exploded,” the worker said.

Police on scene at the time confirmed four people had been seriously injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital – where the regional burns unit is located – and a fifth person in a moderate condition was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

The construction site is a part of Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku development to regenerate Auckland city.