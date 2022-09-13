Pupil kicks stranger after being 'grabbed' outside Palmerston North school

A child was approached on the way to Roslyn School on Monday morning.

The quick thinking of a pupil to keep themselves safe is being praised after a stranger approached a child near a Palmerston North school.

In a letter sent out from Roslyn School principal Sam Bradnock said a child was walking to school about 8.45am on Monday when they were approached by a man on the corner of Kaimanawa St and Tremaine Ave.

The person was on foot and grabbed the pupil’s wrist. The child kicked the person and then ran to school to tell adults what had happened.

The school teaches children what to do when they are approached by strangers and Bradnock told Stuff the pupil did what they were taught to keep themselves safe.

“She has gone through the right process, done what everyone hoped she would have done and got to school safely and told the right people.”

He said the police acted quickly and were at the school within five to 10 minutes.

The school reiterated safety messages to children on the day.

Bradnock said the child was safe and well. She was a younger child, but acted responsibly and got help straight away.

“The family are really supportive and really happy and really proud of her and how she went about it, the approach she took. It could have been a whole lot different.”

It was the second incident of this nature to occur in the city after a stranger approached a child outside West End School last month. No-one was hurt in the incident.

“I hope these are isolated cases,” Bradnock said. “We don’t want any other kids in the city or across the country to be dealing with these issues.”

The children's safety and wellbeing was a top priority for the school.

The school had asked parents to talk to their children about keeping safe.