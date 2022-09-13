Pedestrian who died after being hit by ute remembered as a passionate SPCA volunteer

Two people were hit as they crossed the road on St Mary St in Thorndon on August 31.

A woman struck and killed as she crossed a suburban Wellington street was a cat lover who spent seven years volunteering at the SPCA.

Rachael Mary Davin, 76, was critically injured in the incident at St Mary St in Thorndon around 6.45pm on August 31. She had been receiving treatment in Wellington Hospital but died on Monday, police said.

Archie Para, who coordinates the Wellington SPCA volunteer programme where Davin helped out for about seven years until stopping in 2020 due to the pandemic, described her as a “lovely” person who was passionate about cats.

“In January 2020 she got nominated for a chocolate fish (these were internal certificates at the time) for staying well and truly beyond her shift time to tend to the cats. That was all while she had a broken foot.

“So she insisted on doing her shift with her boot. She always had genuine feedback from events and newsletters and collected on our street appeal days.”

Para recalled Davin as telling “heaps of jokes” and being hugely supportive to others. “Rachael always had really nice things to say and was really supportive of the SPCA.”

SAERAN MANIPARATHY/Supplied Emergency services responding to the incident in Thorndon, Wellington.

Police said a second pedestrian seriously injured in the same incident continued to recover from their injuries. They were in a stable condition, a Wellington Hospital statement said.

Stuff understands the couple was crossing at St Mary St when both were struck by a large ute, which was turning right from Tinakori Rd. It is understood the pair had just been in the nearby Thorndon General Store.

Police said in the statement an investigation into the circumstances was ongoing. No charges have been laid.

A resident who walked and drove through Thorndon regularly said there was a lack of pedestrian crossings in the area, and it was often difficult to see pedestrians.

“When I drive home it’s really hard to see people, especially when it’s raining and dark,” the woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

Another local, Courtney MacDonald, said the area had always been particularly busy, and she thought there was a nationwide issue with road safety.

“I think there’s a problem across the entire nation with sharing our roads,” MacDonald said.