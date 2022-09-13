Staff concerns as two liquor stores targeted by thieves

Super Liquor in central Palmerston North was robbed by three men, two of whom had weapons, on Friday night.

Staff at two central Palmerston North liquor stores are worried about being struck again after a burglary and an armed robbery.

Super Liquor on the corner of Linton and Ferguson streets was robbed by three men on Friday night – one had a screwdriver and one had a hatchet – and Black Bull Liquor on the corner of College St and Fitzherbert Ave was burgled early on Tuesday morning.

Ricky Bhattal is the owner-manager of Super Liquor said three people came into the store at 9.50pm on Friday and grabbed cigarettes and took the till, which had cash in it. The police arrived later.

In a video of the incident, seen by Stuff, three men wearing masks entered the store. One threw an item, believed to be a bottle, at the staff member, who remained at the rear of the store with his hands up.

The men searched behind the counter and took the till, while one took an armful of cigarettes.

The staff member was unhurt.

“He is just a bit sad, but it was scary,” Bhattal said. “We always thought it wasn’t going to happen in Palmerston North. It has never happened before.”

Bhattal had owned the store for four years and he was worried about it happening again.

Now they would take extra security measures. The store had two sets of sliding doors as its front door.

In the evening one of the doors would now be locked so staff could see who was coming in before unlocking the door.

The Black Bull burglary happened about 3.10am on Tuesday.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Black Bull Liquor store on College St in central Palmerston North was burgled early on Tuesday morning.

Abhi Bindra, the manager at Back Bull, said two or three people with their faces covered kicked down the glass door and wire mesh to get into the shop.

The wire mesh was bent and lying on the floor of the shop when Stuff visited.

The burglars took a couple of boxes of ready-to-drink bottles, and some bottles of spirits.

Bindra was thankful it hadn’t happened during opening hours because it would have been dangerous for staff, but it was frustrating after the store had been burgled six times in a month at the start of the year.

He was also concerned about being targeted again.

Boards had been installed on the doors after the earlier burglaries, but they had recently removed the boards and now this happened.

Bindra said the store was in a busy area so it might deter armed robbers coming during business hours.

A police spokesperson said officers had carried out a forensic investigation at Super Liquor and the investigation was ongoing. No arrest had been made.

No person or vehicle had been found in relation to the Black Bull burglary, but officers were investigating.