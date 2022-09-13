Word on the street: Are commuters going to keep wearing masks on the bus?

Some public transport users in Auckland chose to keep their masks on despite the requirement being lifted, while others chose to go mask-free.

Many commuters jumped at the opportunity to not wear masks on the bus on Tuesday morning after the requirement to do so expired at midnight.

Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday the Covid-19 traffic light system would end at 11.59pm on Monday night, spelling the end of more than two years of Covid rules.

Among the changes were an end to mask mandates in places like shops and on public transport.

Masks are still required in healthcare settings, including doctors’ offices, hospitals and pharmacies.

Stuff While many people have stopped wearing masks now the mandate ended, some are still using them. Stuff asked them why.

READ MORE:

* Mask exception should be rigorously controlled to stop exploitation, says health expert

* Coronavirus: Christchurch bus users, drivers gift face masks as first day of mandatory use begins

* Coronavirus: How to care for your face masks, and when to throw them out



Stuff hit Auckland’s streets to ask:

Did you and other commuters wear a mask on the bus and what do you think of the public transport mask mandate being removed?

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kelsey Sutton didn’t wear a mask on the bus on Tuesday.

Kelsey Sutton, 23, Mount Eden

Sutton said she wasn't wearing her mask on the bus because she now wasn't required to. She said wearing a mask made her bus trip “hot and stuffy”.

It didn't worry her if other commuters were wearing masks either. “I'm following the rules, I can make my own decisions, I'm comfortable doing that,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sujata Sinha, 36, who arrived in the city from nearby Khyber Pass, said she was wearing a mask for her own safety.

Sujata Sinha, 36, Khyber Pass

Sinha said she was wearing a mask for her own safety and felt a responsibility to do so for others. She would continue to keep wearing a mask on the bus.

“I did notice a couple of people wearing masks but I wasn’t looking out for people,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland bus commuter Daniel Terrill, 31, from Royal Oak said he was “excited” to not have to wear a mask.

Daniel Terrill, 31, Royal Oak

Terrill said he was “excited” to not wear a mask. “I would say about half on public transport haven't been wearing masks anyway.”

He said there were “noticeably less” people on his bus wearing a mask.

“I feel pretty confident, I feel like we've moved through it, there's not so much of a worry about it,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Michael Graham said he didn’t wear a mask on the bus.

Michael Graham, 49, Mount Eden

Graham said he didn't wear a mask on his bus.

“I'm triple jabbed, I'm happy to move on.”

He said the mandate had its place, but people were moving on.

He said mask wearing was about 50:50 on his bus, which didn't really worry him.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mikade Barns Graham hadn’t realised the mandate had ended.

Mikade Barns Graham, 25, Epsom

Barns Graham wore a mask on the bus because she thought she still had to, but when she was informed the mask mandate for public transport was over, she said she wasn't going to continue wearing a mask because she didn't have to.

“If it's safe to do so now then I'm happy to take it off,” she said.

Juan Zarama Perini King-ming Looi said he would continue to wear his mask even though the mandate had ended.

King-ming Looi, Wellington

“I’ll just see how things go over the next few days, just because I don’t need to doesn’t mean it might not be a good idea.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF David Stewart from Newmarket said he would continue to wear a mask on the bus.

David Stewart, 41, Newmarket

David Stewart said he would still be wearing a mask in closed spaces, like a bus. He said he felt a “little bit dodgy” that Covid was still spreading and masks were being removed.

“Covid is still around, even though summer is coming around and cases are dropping ... a lot of old people are going to get it and still going to die.”

He said a lot of people on his bus were still wearing a mask.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sam Jorgensen of Epsom said everyone on her bus was wearing a mask.

Sam Jorgensen, 21, Epsom

Jorgensen said she wore her mask on the bus. "I still think there's a pretty high risk of getting sick on the bus especially when there's other sicknesses going around other than Covid, like flu."

She said she felt "pretty good" that every on her bus was wearing a mask. "Glad to see that everyone is on the same page."

But Jorgensen thought that mask usage would decline after the mandate removal and most people were comfortable with non-mask use in places like the workplace.

Juan Zarama Perini Reville Fernando said he would continue to use a mask on public transport.

Reville Fernando, Wellington

Fernando said he would still wear a mask for his own protection and for a few more weeks.

“Just especially when I’m using public transport. That’s my thinking,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Lucy Boddy said "I think we have to start moving past it, it's time for everyone to make their own decisions.”

Lucy Boddy, 24, Hillsborough

Boddy said she and her friend weren’t wearing a mask to just “try it out” as the bus wasn't that busy and they’d had already had Covid.

“We're fully immunised so we felt quite safe going maskless,” she said.

“I think if it was busier I would mask up again, it just felt like everyone was doing what was right for them.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ben Lawler came off his bus wearing an N95 mask.

Ben Lawler, 45, Epsom

Ben Lawler said he was a “big civil liberties guy” but he was “probably” going to keep wearing a mask.

“I like the mask rule because when people weren't wearing it told you a lot about them without having to talk to them, it saved a lot of time.”

Lawler, who wore an N95 on the bus on Tuesday, said it was "good to see" most people wearing masks but he thought usage would decline now.

“I'm fit and healthy, I'll keep wearing one as long as I remember to.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sue Joe said she would continue to wear a mask on the bus.

Sue Joe, 69, Grafton

Joe said she was still wearing her mask because she was elderly and had pneumonia three times recently.

“If I wasn't on the buses and out in the fresh air I probably wouldn't wear a face mask ... I'm just trying to look after myself as best as I can and if I do get it, it will be a mild case.”