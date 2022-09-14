Anti-government group lobbied police to get Brian Tamaki to Parliament protest

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

An anti-government group tried to get its leader, Brian Tamaki, a “day pass” from his bail conditions so the Destiny Church pastor could bring “peace” to the Parliament protest.

Emails released under the Official Information Act show the Freedoms and Rights Coalition told police they could end the protest by negotiating with organisers.

The illegal occupation on Parliament’s grounds was part of an international wave of protests and occupations inspired by truckers’ protests in Canada. It began on February 6 and ended in a riot on March 2.

Tamaki was on bail at the time after being charged with organising his own protests against the vaccine mandates in Auckland.

His bail conditions included a 24-hour curfew that tied him to his home address in Auckland.

The emails show the Freedom and Rights Coalition asked police on February 10 to contact them so they could “peacefully negotiate with protest organisers and attendees to calm this protest activity down immediately”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests at parliament in Wellington.

“Brian is a man of peace,” the unsigned email, sent to police, said.

“He is a peacemaker. He instils peace in crowds when he has been in front of them.”

The group referred to the protest as “feral”, “agitated” and “out of control”.

However, it put the blame squarely on police’s shoulders, calling them “violent and hateful”, rather than the protesters who illegally occupied the land for 24 days.

“These protests becoming violent is because of your actions, Mr Coster, where you have attempted to silence and remove peaceful leadership,” the group wrote, referring to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Justin Wong/Stuff About 2000 anti-government protesters, led by Brian Tamaki, arrive at Parliament in August.

“Hundreds of members of the public online are now begging for Brian and The Freedoms and Rights Coalition to intervene and stop this chaos from further unfolding in Wellington.

“Yet, you have Brian confined to his home, on curfew.”

An email from Coster’s office, sent four days later, said the group’s email was simply “noted”.

A spokesperson for the Freedom and Rights Coalition denied, when approached this week, that the email was trying to get Tamaki off bail.

However, they said they did try to get the bishop a “pass for a day to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the Parliament protest”.

Getting a bail variation, as a “day pass” is called formally, is achieved through an application to the court, not the police. Tamaki failed to get one in March through the Auckland District Court to go on holiday.

“Brian's leadership and presence has always brought peace at any protests organised by [the Freedom and Rights Coalition], as was further evidenced at the recent Parliament protest in August 2022,” the spokesperson said.

That referred to a peaceful march from Te Ngākau Civic Square on August 23, after which the 2000 attendees slowly dispersed with no arrests or incidents.

A second email, sent by the Freedom and Rights Coalition on February 11, said protesters aligned with the group and “positioned” at parliament were reaching out to the group for help as they were lacking leadership. However, the group didn’t respond to questions about why they needed help.

It also did not respond to questions about whether Tamaki sent the email or encouraged or supported its sending in any way.