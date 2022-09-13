Dog attacks on animals up by almost 28% in Auckland, new council figures show

Dog attacks on other animals are up by 28% in past year and Covid is to blame, Auckland Council says.

A 77-year-old Auckland woman was walking her dog in the central Auckland suburb of Onehunga in May this year when a mongrel attacked.

“I was in shock. I just stood there. I couldn’t even scream,” said Mona Van der Zouwe.

The dog bolted across the road towards Van der Zouwe, grabbed her dog by the back of its thigh, and “sunk its fangs in”, she said.

“Luckily two men saw and came across the road came with a large piece of wood, and the dog ran off,” she said.

The 77-year-old’s dog suffered minor injuries, but she was left shaken.

“I won’t be walking my dog down that street again. I was absolutely shocked. I’m a real animal person, but I was frozen. I’m 77, and I was shocked that this would happen in this day and age,” she said.

New figures show Van der Zouwe's experience is becoming more common.

Dog attacks on animals have increased by almost 28% over the last year, according to a report released by Auckland Council on Tuesday.

A total of 1059 dog attacks on animals were reported to the council in the past year, and 848 dog attacks on people.

The rise in dog-on-animal attacks is new. Before the pandemic, these attacks were decreasing.

Auckland Council spokesperson Mervyn Chetty​ said during Covid dogs have become more territorial.

“Many of these lockdown puppies, now young dogs, weren’t socialised adequately because of lockdown restrictions, causing increased undesirable and unacceptable behaviour in the region’s dog population.

“We also noticed the pandemic changed dog behaviour more broadly, with many dogs being over-stimulated through high human interaction, increasing territorial behaviour,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brendon Pyper is calling for surveillance at Auckland dog parks after he and his dalmation pup were left needing stitches after being mauled.

There has also been an 11% increase in menacing dogs, bringing the total number from 4843 to 5369. Only eight dogs are classified as dangerous in Auckland.

Auckland Council requires all menacing dogs to be de-sexed, however many dogs were unable to be desexed during lockdowns, according to the report.

Less than 82% of menacing dogs are de-sexed, a 7% decrease since the previous year.

There is also a 5% increase in the number of dogs euthanised at dog shelters.

“This is due to the increased number of dogs impounded for attacking people or animals and were not claimed by their owners. Most of these dogs were not suitable for rehoming,” the report said.

More newborn puppies were birthed in dog shelters with severe health issues, also contributing to the increase in euthanised dogs.