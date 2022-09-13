Investigation into death of skydiver in Auckland will not be reopened

John Creane, also known as Jack, died in hospital after a skydiving accident at Parakai in 2019. (File photo)

The investigation into the death of an experienced skydiver after a solo landing in Auckland will not be reopened, the Civil Aviation Authority says.

John Creane, 27, died on March 16, 2019, after skydiving at Parakai in north Auckland.

At the time of his death, Creane, who was also known as Jack, had completed more than 260 jumps.

Creane, who was from Ireland but was in New Zealand on a student visa, had been on a 13,000ft Skydive Auckland jump when the incident occurred.

In the aftermath of the incident, Skydive Auckland investigated and found it may have been the result of “poor flight planning and poor decision-making” on Creane’s part.

The Civil Aviation Authority noted Creane didn’t flare his parachute to help slow down for landing before he hit the ground, and he didn’t go into the emergency landing position.

Creane was qualified for the jump and the authority couldn’t figure out why Creane decided to carry out high-energy manoeuvres late in his jump, or why he didn’t flare his parachute before hitting the ground.

Creane had been airlifted to Auckland City Hospital following the incident but died the following day.

Earlier, coroner Debra Bell said Creane had been considered a knowledgeable and competent skydiver.

Additional material relating to Creane’s death was recently sent to the Civil Aviation Authority, but a review found there was no additional information to justify reopening the investigation, the authority said on Tuesday.

During the review, the authority said interviews were conducted where necessary and video that was provided was reviewed by an independent expert.

“The assessment of the additional material has not found anything new that requires us to reopen the investigation or to change the conclusion of the investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Creane’s family had been notified of the decision, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, British skydiver Sarah-Jane Bayram died during a dive with the same company over Muriwai Beach.

Bayram and another skydiver collided in midair before she was blown more than 1km out to sea.