Fenz attends a suspicious fire at an abandoned building on Manukau Institute of Technology campus in Ōtāra, south Auckland.

Six fire trucks rushed to Manukau Institute of Technology in Ōtāra at 4.25pm on Monday, after multiple reports of a blaze.

The fire is at an abandoned building on the south Auckland campus, and there is a possibility of an asbestos hazard, according to a fire spokesperson.

Fenz Assistant Commander Phil Larcombe said the fire was being treated as “suspicious”.

“The building is a derelict classroom,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Six fire trucks rush to blaze at abandoned MIT building in south Auckland

No one is believed to have been in the building when the fire started,and there are no reported injuries.

An MIT employee said she could see smoke across the campus, but at 4.30pm had not heard any alarms.

The fire is now down to small hot spots, a Fenz spokesperson said.

“We will still be on the site for some time, to dampened down anything that’s left,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency said there was asbestos in the abandoned building.

A neighbour to the MIT campus said the buildings had been abandoned for a long time.

“They’ve been empty for a while now, I’m glad no students were learning there. There was a lot of smoke, people could have gotten hurt,” he said.

The building is covered in graffiti, mostly due to “kids who break in and loiter”, the neighbour said.

Fire investors and police are at the scene.