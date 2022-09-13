Six fire trucks rush to blaze at former MIT building in south Auckland

Six fire trucks rushed to a fire in Ōtāra at 4.25pm on Monday, after multiple reports of a blaze.

The fire was in a building that formerly belonged to Manukau Institute of Technology. It is now owned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and earmarked for a number of homes.

There is a possibility of an asbestos hazard, according to a fire spokesperson.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Phil Larcombe said the fire was being treated as “suspicious”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Firefighters battled a blaze in Ōtara on Tuesday night.

“The building is a derelict classroom,” he said.

No one is believed to have been in the building when the fire started,and there are no reported injuries.

An MIT employee said she could see smoke across the campus, but at 4.30pm had not heard any alarms.

The fire was now down to small hot spots, a Fenz spokesperson said.

“We will still be on the site for some time, to dampen down anything that’s left,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The abandoned building was being guarded by police on Tuesday evening.

A neighbour to the campus said the buildings had been abandoned for a long time.

“They’ve been empty for a while now, I’m glad no students were learning there. There was a lot of smoke, people could have gotten hurt,” he said.

The building was covered in graffiti, mostly due to “kids who break in and loiter”, the neighbour said.

Fire investigators and police were at the scene.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the building belonged to Manukau Institute of Technology. It has been owned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development since 2019. Corrected at 9.07am, September 14, 2022.