Truck rolls, blocking state highway through Hamilton

It happened about 2.47am on Thursday, on Cobham Drive.

A rolled truck blocked north and south bound lanes of State Highway 1 C in Hamilton for several hours.

Police were called to the crash which happened on Cobham Drive, between Grey St and Normandy Ave, about 2.47am on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident but a crane would be needed to remove the truck, police said in a statement.

The road was open again just before 8am.

Earlier, motorists were advised to avoid the area.

