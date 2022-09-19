New gravestone for decorated WWI soldier initially told he was too old to fight
The grave of a decorated World War I soldier, who talked his way into the army after being told he was too old to serve, has been marked with a new headstone.
The unusual story of Frederick Negus came to light when the simple wooden cross marking his final resting place was earmarked for replacement.
Unlike most men who lied about their age to join the armed forces, Negus pretended to be younger than he actually was to meet entry requirements.
At the age of almost 47, Negus was rejected when he tried to enrol in the army in Auckland, before trying again in Wellington – that time he knocked three years off, saying he was 43.
The trick worked and, after passing a medical exam, he was sworn in as a member of the NZ Expeditionary Force on January 11, 1916.
Negus fought in a few historic battles, including a battle at the Somme and Messines. He was eventually wounded, shot through his right arm, while working as a stretcher bearer.
While away from the front line for treatment and training, he learned he had been awarded the Military Medal for gallantry and good work during the attack on Messines on June 7, 1917.
After being further injured during combat, he was taken before a medical board for examination.
There, they determined he was no longer fit to serve due to the “effects of time” – he was too old.
His discharge papers read: “[Negus] is over age according to his military records, and looks even older.”
Negus returned to New Zealand after serving, but died just a few years later while working on a timber wagon.
A log rolled off and pinned him to the ground, killing him.
Negus’ great-great-great niece Beth Sullivan found out about her relative after spending three years researching her family tree.
Thankfully, he had a unique last name, which made it easier to find out more about him, she said.
She was then contacted by the New Zealand Remembrance Army, which had come across his grave while looking through images of Ohakune Cemetery.
The new marker was unveiled at a ceremony in Ohakune in early August.
“[His service was] quite amazing, it was incredible,” Sullivan said.
“I’ve always been interested in history, and we didn’t know anything about our family tree.”
The family don’t know what happened to Negus’ medals – it’s assumed he had to sell them due to the poverty that the family fell into.
Negus also had a troubled childhood, having been committed to the Kohimarama Naval Training Institute at the age of 7 with his brother, aged 10, for being “uncontrollable children”.
NZ Remembrance Army Chief Executive Simon Stombom said he found the wooden cross while searching through images of the Ohakune Cemetry.
“Our view is that he is a military medal soldier, he deserves the recognition,” Strombom said.