'Kia kaha, Kaikōura': towns that suffered trauma share the pain

Small towns are both blessed and cursed when the unexpected comes calling, as it did in Kaikōura, Kevin Norquay writes.

Bluff knows death. Home to fishermen, oystermen, mutton bird hunters, it knows what it is to wave goodbye to vessels and sailors who never return.

Whakatāne knows betrayal by Mother Nature; the December 2019 explosion of Whakaari/White Island killing 22, covering its tourist industry in rock and ash.

Timaru knows sorrow. Its heart ripped out when five teenagers died in a 2021 car crash, then a month later when Lauren Dickason​ allegedly killed 6-year-old Liané,​ and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

CHRIS SKELTON Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday September 10 2022, at Goose Bay, near to Kaikōura in North Canterbury.

Now Kaikōura is rallying as it responds to the boating tragedy that left five people dead, after climbing from the 2016 earthquake, which killed one resident, closing State Highway 1 north and south for prolonged periods.

Small towns can feel the pain of tragedy and disaster more intensely, says Massey University clinical psychologist Ian de Terte​, who specialises in psychological resilience, coping mechanisms, and traumatic stress.

“In smaller towns, people tend to know more people there than they do in a big city,” he says.

“I’d be very surprised if someone in Kaikōura didn't know the captain, or the captain’s partner – it’s such a small place.

Monique Ford/Stuff Clinical psychologist Ian de Terte.

“Compare that to somewhere like Auckland or Sydney or Brisbane, you might not even hear about a tragedy like this. In a small town everybody hears about it, everyone knows about it.”

So that’s the curse. The blessing is smaller towns are tight-knit, so they heal more swiftly. Everyone knows sooner, so the first steps to healing start sooner.

“The biggest thing that is helpful is social support. Social support helps in the area of mental health and physical health. An example of this is that if something seems not right with your neighbours, and you go and check on them.”

Neighbourhoods and communities have the ability to respond and adapt to crisis. People reach out to neighbours, friends, family and other networks for emotional, financial and logistical support.

So how did Bluff, Timaru and Whakatāne cope? And what can they teach Kaikōura?

Easy Rider sunk in Foveaux Strait.

Bluff (population 1797)

Foveaux Strait is known for fickle treachery. Fishing boat Easy Rider sank in 2012, with the loss of eight lives. In 2006 six died when Kotuku went down after hit by two large waves.

In April, a trio of Bluff 16 year-olds died in a car crash, with an Invercargill 17-year-old.

Bluff knows going to sea is a risky business, community board chair Ray Fife tells Stuff. That knowledge helps when disaster strikes.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife

“We’re a fairly hardy breed down here, when someone goes out of the harbour the wives and girlfriends really are used to it, they know that’s the risk that their partners take,” Fife says.

“We like to think that people who leave the harbour are going to arrive home safely.

“You think that weather conditions are right, but a sudden squall could come up, or you have engine problems, and you’re outside radio contact, there is that risk all the time.

“I’m comfortable with the sea, but everyone knows you can be comfortable, but never relaxed. You've got to be alert all the time.”

Nicole Gourley The 2012 memorial service for Shane Topi, Boe Gillies, John Karetai, and Peter Pekamu-Bloxham, who died after the Easy Rider sinking.

Bluff residents rallied around those who needed support, visiting, mourning, commemorating.

“That helps everyone get through that phase of it, knowing you've got that support there,” he says.

“Most people talk about the good times they've had, and what they've known about those people.”

“We feel for Kaikōura, and we know that a town like theirs will get round those people and give them support as well. It’s not like a big town.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mourners outside the Te Manuka Tutahi Marae following the volcanic eruption at Whakaari/White Island.

Whakatāne (district population 35,700)

When Whakaari exploded, the shock was felt financially and emotionally, says Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce general manager Andrew Watson.

“In many ways we can empathise with the people of Kaikōura, and like us, they have a great town spirit with a strong community focus that will see them through the tougher times,” he says.

“Kia kaha, Kaikōura.”

Whakaari has special significance for the region, he says.

“As a small town, almost everyone knows someone who was directly impacted. The recovery team and hospital staff continue to live with memories of the sights, smells and sounds of people suffering.”

Emergency services, iwi, local businesses, support agencies, community groups, council and the Government all worked together to support the recovery efforts. A disaster recovery fund helped businesses hurt by losses.

Phil Walter/Getty Images White Island following its volcanic eruption in 2019.

Since then, region has had further battles. t The chamber and economic development agency Toi EDA worked together during the Covid lockdowns to support businesses.

A new owner was found for Whakatāne Mill, preventing its closure. Work and support was found for those who lost jobs when Norske Skog in closed in nearby Kawerau.

“The region has demonstrated its resilience over the past three years, and although businesses are still ‘doing it tough’, economic recovery is happening,” Watson says.

“What I admire most about small towns in New Zealand is the way we work together as a community to move forward from tragedy, and look for ways to acknowledge those we have lost while rebuilding a new tomorrow.”

STUFF Niko Hill, left, Javarney Drummond, centre, and Andrew Goodger, right, were among five teenagers killed in a car crash near Timaru on August 7, 2021.

Timaru (district population 46,296)

When five teens died when the overloaded car they were travelling in hit a power pole near Timaru in August 2021, mayor Nigel Bowen​ recalls it as a day that ripped his heart out.

But he feels for those who suffered more than he did, saying Timaru needs to keep supporting them as they work through their pain.

“Unfortunately for us young people in our community were taken too soon and didn't get the opportunity like the rest of us did,” he says.

“It was fantastic how the community responded, it brings you together at the time.

“But my concern from a community perspective, is that the further you are from that event time wise the harder it is and the more isolated those people directly affected by it are.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen.

“The challenge for us in this is to check in on those people and make sure they are doing OK.”

As good as support services are, Bowen says don't take into effect someone's grief and loss two or three years after. That is the job of the community.

“People ask me ‘what’s the hardest thing you’ve had to deal with?’ I always go back to being rung and having to respond to media requests after those young boys died.

“It’s probably the hardest thing I hope I ever have to deal with, it’s those ones that really rip the heart out of you, not infrastructure projects.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Floating flowers in memory of the Dickason girls at Caroline Bay in Timaru.

A month later Dickason allegedly killed her three daughters in Timaru, so like Kaikōura and Whakatāne the city has had a series of upsets.

“It’s layer upon layer, when you're looking for the light at the end of the tunnel: when are things going to get better?

“They do get better, but that doesn't take away from the fact, your community and the wider country has lost some really good people.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle (right) talks to the media watched by Detective Sergeant Michael Whitty.

Kaikōura (population, 4260)

About a week after the boating accident, Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle​ says a sombre mood remains.

“While those that were lost in last week’s tragic incident were not locals, the sadness of this tragedy has been felt locally. Our community feels for the families, friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” he says.

“Being in a small town, you’re not invisible, and it’s a close-knit community. It’s more like a large family. We have our ups and down, but always pull together to get ourselves back up when times are tough.”

“Saturday’s events have left us with a feeling of great sadness for those involved.”

“In a small town it’s your neighbours and the community that will step up and give you a hug when you need it.”