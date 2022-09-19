One-third of Aucklanders considering leaving the region, Stuff NowNext survey finds

One third of Aucklanders planning on leaving the city in the next five years.

One-third of Aucklanders are considering leaving the region within the next five years, according to data from Stuff’s NowNext Local survey.

The survey also found Aucklanders are the most unhappy region of the country, with only two in five Tāmaki Makaurau respondents saying they were happy where they lived.

Of the 5500 Kiwis who responded to the nationwide survey, 33% were from Auckland. Stuff weighted the data to reflect nationally representative samples for gender, age and region.

So why are so many unhappy Aucklanders ready to ditch New Zealand’s largest city?

According to the respondents, money is the biggest worry.

More than half of Aucklanders surveyed cited the cost of living and cost of housing as their biggest concerns – 68% and 60% respectively.

Auckland is ranked as the eighth least affordable housing market in the world, with house prices 11 times the medium household income.

In January, Auckland’s median price was $1.2 million, according to Real Estate Institute figures.

Auckland is not alone in these problems, but they are the most pronounced in our biggest city. The survey showed higher prices for food and basic needs are a concern for all New Zealanders. Similarly, housing affordability dropped 24% around the country between August and November, according to research from Massey University.

But money is only half the picture. Traffic is the next biggest concern for Tāmaki Makaurau, with 52% of Aucklanders citing it as a problem.

In 2021, Auckland’s congestion issues reached an all-time high, despite region-wide lockdowns.

The Automobile Association’s annual report on Auckland congestion showed peak travel times were starting earlier and finishing later.

Specifically, South Auckland respondents were the most concerned about traffic. They ranked it their second-biggest worry, even above the affordability of housing.

The next biggest concern for Aucklanders is safety.

Around 40% of Aucklanders said they were worried about crime in their neighbourhood, compared to just 27% nationally.

Over the past year, drive-by shootings in Auckland have ramped up after a spike in gang violence, while ram-raids have become virtually a daily occurrence.

So far this year, Auckland has recorded more than 368 gun offences – where a firearm was involved, present or discharged.

And Auckland Council may have work to do to get Aucklanders on board. More than half of Auckland respondents (57%) are not confident their council can improve the quality of life in the region.