Nelson the happiest region, Auckland unhappiest, Stuff NowNext survey finds

The latest Stuff NowNext survey drilled into what’s happening in our regions.

Nelson and Hawke’s Bay are the happiest regions in Aotearoa, while Auckland is the least happy, according to Stuff’s NowNext Local survey.

Over 5500 people from around the country responded to the survey, which ran from August 12 to 28. The data was weighted to reflect nationally representative samples for gender, age and region.

It found national unhappiness with life is increasing, with 20% of respondents saying they’re unhappy – up by almost double since June.

The cost of living crisis, housing affordability, access to good healthcare, and climate change were cited as the main reasons for unhappiness around the country.

Rising crime and complaints about the Government were also common.

Happiness increases with age

The survey found happiness was linked to age.

Nationally, only 44% of 18 to 34-year-olds consider themselves happy, compared to 67% of people aged 75 and over.

The cost of living is the main cause of stress and unhappiness, with 67% of 18 to 34-year-olds expressing concern over it, compared to 47% of Kiwis aged 75 and over.

Inflation is running at 7.3%, the highest rate in 32 years.

“It has really been a struggle. We are coming out of college as young graduates and facing a reality in which bills, cost of living, and everything is far more expensive than it has been over the past few years,” 18-year-old Auckland supermarket worker Hope Makiri-Henning told Stuff this month.

Covid-19 and climate change were also significant issues in the unhappiness of young New Zealanders, while elderly New Zealanders were more likely to be concerned about access to good healthcare over anything else.

Kiwis have trust issues with politicians

Despite a high rate (79%) of New Zealanders intending to vote in the upcoming local body elections, Kiwis have trust issues when it comes to local politicians and Parliamentarians.

Just 19% of respondents said they trusted their local MP – significantly lower than lawyers (39%) and dairy owners (52%).

Forty-one per cent feel local government candidates are out of touch with everyday New Zealanders.

This is lower in 18 to 34-year-olds and Māori, with 41% and 44% respectively who say they don’t trust local politicians.

Nelson: Happiness capital of Aotearoa

A total of 64% of respondents from Nelson said they were happy, compared to 49% as a national average.

Nelson residents were also less likely (11%) to leave the region within the next five years – less than half the national average (24%).

Those in Nelson are also significantly more concerned about climate change (53%) than the rest of the country (34%).

Worries about racism and discrimination are low on the radar in the top of the south, ranking at 9% in Nelson versus 17% for the rest of NZ.

The district and its neighbour, Tasman, are on the fence about whether to combine the two districts, with 43% of people from both regions wanting to combine, 42% wanting to keep them separate and 14% unsure.