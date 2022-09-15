Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Auckland's Botany

A woman who was hit by a car in Botany on the weekend has died in hospital. (File photo)

A pedestrian who was critically injured after being hit by a car in Auckland over the weekend has died.

The woman was hit at the intersection of Cascades and Botany roads in Botany about 12.25pm on Saturday.

The woman died at Auckland City Hospital days later, with her family by her side, police said.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident was ongoing, Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Police,” she said.

The file number to reference is 220911/2380.