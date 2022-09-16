Men admit tearing up Cambridge cemetery, doing skids

Monty Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to causing damage in Hautapu Cemetery when he appeared in court on Friday (file photo).

Two men have admitted damaging a Cambridge cemetery, though one is aiming to avoid a conviction.

Monty Smith of Leamington, Cambridge, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to two charges.

The first was intentionally damaging the Hautapu Cemetery and RSA Berms, the property of the Waipā District Council; and another of sustained loss of traction in a separate spot: Hogan Rd in Cambridge.

He is due to be sentenced in November.

SUPPLIED About $3000 worth of damage was caused at the Hautapu Cemetery, near Cambridge, on the night of Monday, August 1.

A 19-year-old, who has interim name suppression, also pleaded guilty to the same charges, plus a third of drink-driving.

Under-20s have a legal limit of zero but he returned a reading of 181 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

His convictions were not entered, as his lawyer intended to apply for a discharge without conviction.

Both men previously faced charges that they “improperly interfered with the dead human remains of two unknown deceased persons” but these were withdrawn.

Both men will reappear in November: Smith will be sentenced and the 19-year-old’s application for discharge will be considered.

A grass area, berms and a grave were deliberately driven on at the Hautapu Cemetery near Cambridge, and deep skid marks were left on the night of Monday, August 1.

It caused about $3000 worth of damage, it was said at the time.

The damage was behind the RSA section of the cemetery.

A third man, aged 24, is also facing charges in relation to the incident, as well as an additional charge of perverting the course of justice.