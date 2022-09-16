The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 16

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Dachshunds take to the track for 'the shortest, longest race in town'

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sausage dogs practise their sprints before the Wiener Dog Derby at The Flying Moa Bar in Auckland.

Promising a morning of “sausagey goodness”, New Zealand’s annual Wiener Dog Derby is back on Saturday for its sixth year running.

The event, which is hoped to set a record for the largest group of dachshunds ever seen in one place in Aotearoa, will feature a costume parade and dog races.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 15

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 14

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 13

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 12



Races will be divided into three categories – miniature wieners, standard sized wieners and “wannabe wieners” (other small dog breeds). There will be prizes for pooches in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Fia Salesa said her dog Ajax was “just like a racehorse but in sausage form”.

Salesa and Ajax have been training intensely in the lead-up to the race, but were hesitant to reveal trade secrets.

“Ajax is a heavyweight in this race,” Salesa said.

“Four times a week we sprint train down the driveway, which is at least 40 metres long.

Disney's Frozen gets the te reo Māori treatment

supplied Frozen Reo Māori celebrates dialects from Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rangitāne and Te Tairāwhiti.

After the success of the Lion King and Moana’s reo Māori adaptation, Frozen Reo Māori is set to premiere in Tāmaki Makaurau on October 25.

Frozen Reo Māori celebrates dialects from Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rangitāne and Te Tairāwhiti.

Awhimai Fraser (Waikato, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Pūkenga), who plays Elsa, says she is honoured to be working with the best speakers, translators, consultants and producers on this kaupapa.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Awhimai Fraser performs the Maori voice-over for Elsa in the Te Reo version of Frozen.

“I’ve felt honoured in all my areas of work, but this is one that feels like it's going to sink into every home and hopefully touch many, many hearts.”

13-year-old goalkeeper's dream football debut

At just 13 years old, Ymer Abili of Melbourne has become the youngest football player ever to play in the Australia Cup.

Abili appeared in the Oakleigh Cannons’ semifinal defeat by A-League powerhouse Macarthur.

Ymer Abili, 13, makes football history by coming off the bench in Oakleigh Cannons’ 5-2 Australia Cup loss to Macarthur.

He was given his moment to shine in the final minutes of the game, when Cannons coach Chris Taylor took him off the subs’ bench, AAP reported.

Abili, who usually plays for their under-14s, was in disbelief as he was told to take over the gloves from Cannons goalkeeper Lewis Italiano.

New te reo Māori names for Auckland zoo animals

You can now learn all your favourite animal names in te reo Māori while exploring Auckland Zoo.

The zoo has recently released a map with all the animal names displayed in te reo Māori, but it was no easy task.

Many of these animals did not already have a name in the Māori language, so they pulled together a team of experts to help.

Kea Kids News reporter Rawinia Morehu (Ngāti Whātua) went along to Auckland Zoo to find out how they decided on the Māori names for the animals.

This is extra special for Rawinia as one of the people involved in the process was her mum Te Amohaere Morehu.

Morehu says some animal names already had a translation. “Māori are clever. We look at the shape, the size, what the animal looks like, and that is how we chose a description in how to name that animal.”

The retired art teacher bringing trees back to Otago

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vic Mills, 80, was an artist before he retired. Now he is part of a reforestation project on the Otago Peninsula, building tracks and benches and planting trees for the Future Forest.

At 80 years old, Vic Mills spends his time planting trees and building boardwalks, seats and maps on the Otago Peninsula.

Mills graduated in the 1960s with a degree in fine art (sculpture) which left him with plenty of practical knowledge and skills.

This important part of his earlier lifestyle has led him to volunteer in the creation of a very local part of the great outdoors known as the Future Forest.

A group of planting volunteers work regularly at least once a week, planting and managing the trees.

Many people using the paths for dog walking or leisure have been inspired by what they have seen.