International Space Station captures views of Aotearoa from space

International Space Station captures images of New Zealand from above

The International Space Station flew over New Zealand on Sunday morning.

The station passed over the country for about one minute, capturing views of the upper South Island and lower North Island in a video posted to Twitter by ISS above – a device that streams live views of the earth.

“Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand. Here is the view from 430km up showing northern Te Waipounamu / South Island with a glancing view of [Wellington] on Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island captured live from the [space station] at 7:22am NZST,” the post read.

Snow-capped mountains in Kahurangi National Park and Richmond Range can be seen in the footage, as well as clear views of Palliser Bay at the bottom on the North Island.

READ MORE:

* 'Kia ora' from space: ISS has bird's-eye view of Northland, Auckland and Gisborne

* Stunning video of South Island captured by International Space Station

* Beautiful clear video of North Island from International Space Station

* The best photos ever taken from the International Space Station



ISS Above The International Space Station passed above New Zealand on Sunday morning, capturing footage of the upper South Island and lower North Island.

When passing from the west coast to the east coast, the trip across the country can sometimes be as short as 30 seconds, said the ISS Above Twitter account in August.

Its longest trips across the sky above New Zealand can last as long as three minutes, as it did in August when the station travelled the length of the South Island.

The International Space Station has been orbiting earth for 23 years, travelling at a speed of 7.66 kilometres per second.

According to Nasa, the station circles the planet 16 times each day.