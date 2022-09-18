Waikato triple fatal: Farmer heard 'no skids, no brakes, just boom'

Three people died in a two-car crash on State Highway 29 on Friday. Pictured is the crash scene, about halfway between Hinuera and Te Poi.

A farmer who heard a fatal two-car crash on Friday said he knew from just the sound that it was “going to be a bad one”.

Police, emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called about 5.30pm on Friday to a two-car head-on collision on State Highway 29 near Matamata that left three people dead.

It was the Waikato’s third fatal crash in less than a week and the farmer said all he heard was a “huge bang” on the stretch between Te Poi and Hinuera.

“It was an awful, sickening sound,” said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

READ MORE:

* Five hours after serious crash, Auckland harbour bridge lanes reopen

* One dead and another in critical condition after two South Island crashes

* Cyclist confirmed dead after crash in east Auckland, police officer stood down



Kelly Hodel/Stuff The crash happened at the bottom of the dip on State Highway 29, west of Te Poi near Rangitanuku Rd.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly said the three people who died at the scene were the only ones involved in the crash, and police were making inquiries.

Locals said the stretch of road linking Hamilton and Tauranga was getting busier every year, especially on weekends, but was not known for many accidents.

On Friday night, the farmer said he heard “no skids, no brakes - just boom.”

He had a quick look down the road but decided he did not want to go any further.

“There was just the sound, no skidding, just the impact, I knew it was bad just from the sound of it.”

“It’s a bloody tragedy.”

He said the volume of traffic on the road was “huge”, especially on a Friday afternoon and weekends, but emergency services arrived at the scene quickly.

“They were here pretty fast, but it was obvious they couldn’t do anything to save them.”

The section of road was closed overnight Friday while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, and was reopened early on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant O’Reilly said police were making enquiries into the crash and it was likely to be referred to the Coroner.

It is the third fatal crash in the Waikato in the past week.

Aucklander Deon Hadley, 33, died at the scene after his silver Audi collided head on with an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge about 3.45am on Wednesday.

The ambulance officer was critically injured and was flown to Waikato Hospital where she died later that afternoon.

Ōtorohanga icon Karam Haddad, 82, died when his car collided with a truck on State Highway 3, south of Kihikihi, about 12.30pm on Wednesday.