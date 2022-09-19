Neighbour heard 'big bang' before body found in burnt-out Auckland house

Police and fire investigation teams were at the scene of the fire on Monday morning.

A neighbour heard a “big bang” before a body was found in a burnt-out house in south Auckland.

The fire happened at a home on Nina Place, Manurewa on Saturday night.

Police recovered a body inside the home. They are treating it as an unexplained death.

A man living at the property remained in Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns on Monday, police said.

Leiliua Tuisaemo, 68, was the first person to alert emergency services. He lives behind the house that was on fire.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Most of the roof of the Nina Place property had been destroyed by the fire.

“I heard a big bang. I thought it was a car accident on the road at first,” he said.

“My daughter ran out asking what it was. That’s when we saw the flames.

“I went out the back with the hose to try and stop it.”

Tuisaemo said he was worried about his neighbours and his house as the fire had “spread so fast”.

Another neighbour saw the flames from across the street in the middle of the night and rushed to see what happened.

“We saw the blaze and a little fire and just ran,” she said.

On Monday morning, detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said the circumstances of the death were still being investigated.

A scene guard remained in place and fire investigators could be seen looking through the property.

McPherson said a post-mortem examination would take place “in due course”.

“As part of this formal identification procedures are still to be carried out,” McPherson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey earlier said firefighters received multiple 111 calls about a house on fire shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The fire was “well involved” when crews arrived, but was under control within the first 30 or 40 minutes and was extinguished.