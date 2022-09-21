Fear of ‘setting a precedent’ stops Government expanding Ukraine visa policy

Images from a photojournalism exhibition documenting the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at Auckland Museum.

The Government launched the Special Ukraine Visa in March 2022, giving close relatives of Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents the chance to escape war in Ukraine.

Up to 4000 visas are available, so far 1008 have been granted and 342 successful applicants have arrived here.

The Kiwi-Ukrainian community wants eligibility criteria widened, but documents show the Government fears “setting a precedent for future immigration responses”.

More than six months after the Government announced a special visa that could offer shelter to up to 4000 Ukrainians fleeing war, only 342 people granted it have arrived here.

Despite rising calls from the Ukrainian community to expand the policy, documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act cite concerns about “setting a precedent for future immigration responses” and the potential financial implications as reasons for keeping the status quo.

The 2022 Special Ukraine Visa is a humanitarian policy allowing Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents the chance to bring immediate family members to safety in Aotearoa.

However, since it was announced in March, the Ukrainian community say the financial burden on sponsors and the visa’s limited eligibility criteria are some of the barriers preventing people taking up the visa.

These concerns were first raised by Stuff in April. In response, Minister of Immigration at the time Kris Faafoi said the Government “continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine and assess its humanitarian response”.

But in briefing documents dated April 12 and May 20, proposed expansions to the special visa’s eligibility criteria are deemed “not recommended” on the basis they “may be regarded as setting a precedent for future immigration responses”.

The documents go on to say that “expanding access to welfare for this cohort would have financial implications” and “may also risk setting a precedent for financial assistance for other temporary visa holders and the expectation of financial assistance in response to future crises”.

Instead, those who arrive in New Zealand on the visa are encouraged to rely on the community “to provide support if needed, in lieu of formal government support”, despite an acknowledgement that “this may place financial strain on these families”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Immigration Michael Wood says he is open to revisit the Ukraine Special Visa policy “if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates rapidly”.

When asked about the documents, new Minister of Immigration Michael Wood said that since becoming minister he has continued to engage with the Ukrainian community here and monitor the outcomes of the special visa policy “to ensure it is meeting the intent”.

Wood said the community support model of the visa reflected requests from NZ Ukrainians at the time, but that he remained open to revisiting the policy “if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates”.

However, spokesperson for Ukrainian-run advocacy group Mahi for Ukraine Kate Turska said the community expected “at least some support” from government, adding that the group is still waiting for a formal response from Wood, promised “within a couple of weeks” of a meeting between the two parties on August 9.

Turska said on Wednesday the Government’s fear of “setting a precedent” and any “fiscal implications” hadn’t been communicated to the Ukrainian community.

SUPPLIED Kate Turska, who moved to New Zealand 16 years ago but was born and raised in Sloviansk, Ukraine, is advocating for an expansion of the Ukraine Special Visa.

“The sheer size of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and the fact that those fleeing are arriving in New Zealand on a temporary visa instead of as a refugee, is already unprecedented.”

While Turska says the Ukrainian community appreciates the financial constraints and concerns over expanding the policy, Mahi for Ukraine wants the Government to “find ways within those constraints” to ease the challenges Ukrainian arrivals face.

Turska asked what a deteriorating situation in Ukraine would look like for Wood.

“Is the fact that numerous cities are already reduced to rubble while others are bombed daily not enough? What about the hundreds of civilians who are continuing to die every day? Or the millions of people who have been displaced? How much worse can it get? This war isn’t over.”

Tom Lee/Stuff New Zealanders continue to show their support for Ukraine through a number of gestures across the country.

As of September 12, Immigration NZ received 1145 visa applications under the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa category, 1008 of which have been granted. So far, 342 people have arrived in New Zealand on the visa.

Wood said these figures reflect the fact that men of fighting age are unable to leave Ukraine, Ukraine is “currently making considerable advances in the war” and numerous countries are offering humanitarian support that are closer to Ukraine than New Zealand.