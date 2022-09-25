Plug and play: A fresh take on tiny houses allows for big or small dwellings

Buyers can add extra living space as and when they need it.

Tiny houses that fit together and come apart so the house “grows with you” are the next project for a Rotorua-based company.

Stefan Bennett, Edoardo Bruni and Harm Zuidmeer own and operate The Little Big Tiny House Company and have been in business for the past four years, building small transportable homes.

Their new concept, Konnekt, goes a few steps further, allowing buyers the opportunity to upsize or downsize with modules that can be added or detached in a day.

“Konnekt is not so much for the tiny house market, but more for the spatially efficient and cost-effective market, and is aimed at the next generation of home-owners who are looking for smaller, more efficient dwellings,” Zuidmeer said.

“With our Konnekt concept you can attach more units as the family grows, or as the budget allows, but also detach elements of the building as the family shrinks.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The modular tiny houses that can be attached and unattached as needs arise are being built by Harm Zuidmeer, left, Stefan Bennett and Edoardo Bruni (not pictured).

“These elements can be attached and detached in one working day, thereby minimising work on site,” he said.

The modules range in size from 9m to 3m long and are on purpose -built aluminium frames that make transporting them easy.

The frames also act as the modules’ foundations and are placed on screw piles on site.

The modules are connected to each other by “plugs” that can double as small rooms or hallways between each of the modules.

SUPPLIED A digital representation of the Konnekt modular housing concept with “plugs” connecting each of the larger modules.

Each plug includes electrical and plumbing connections – all they require is a bit of land to put them on, then you can pick them up and go.

Bennett said after they had bedded in The Little Big Tiny House Company they sat down to talk about fresh concepts – “like having plug and play modules – the house that grows with you”.

He said the idea would work well in the social housing space or within te ao Māori concepts of communal marae-style living and papakāinga developments.

Supplied Concept plans for a Konnekt modular home with the “plug” used to connect to another module on the right.

“I think we’ve got something a little bit different to offer, especially for people looking for affordable housing, we hope young first-home buyers will take to the idea as well.

“Who wants to have a 500 to 600 thousand dollar mortgage to live in a run down old three-bedroom place they will have to do up?

“And on the other side, when the kids leave home you don’t want to be living in a massive mansion and can downsize easily,” Bennett said.

“A couple just starting out don’t need a massive house, they just need something small, but they can add to it in the future with an extra bedroom, extra lounge or an extra bathroom, so they are not encumbered with a huge mortgage from day one,” Zuidmeer said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Harm Zuidmeer, left, and Stefan Bennett used their tiny house designs as the basis for the Konnekt concept.

Using locally-sourced Kiwi made products such as plywood instead of Gib board was also an advantage in terms of both cost and recyclability.

“Gib is a one-off product, it can't be recycled and when it’s done goes straight to landfill, plus with ply you can hang a picture anywhere,” Zuidmeer said.

“Obviously we can’t source all of our materials here. But we are also looking at sustainable products such as wool insulation.

“The concept of tiny houses has been around for ages... We see it as a commodity you can move around, it’s not a house that’s nailed to the ground like we have been since the day dot,“ Zuidmeer said.