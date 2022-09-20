The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 20

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Patagonia’s billionaire owner gives away company to fight climate crisis

US outdoor-apparel company Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard is giving away his US$3 billion (NZD $5b) business to a non-profit organisation to help combat climate change.

“Instead of ‘going public’ you could say we’re ‘going purpose’,” Chouinard said in a letter posted to the company's website.

According to the Washington Post, being true to his fame as a lifelong environmentalist, Chouinard has transferred all of his company’s voting stock to the Patagonia Purpose Trust. All the non-voting stocks go to Holdfast Collective, a non-profit organisation that’s dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.

“Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth,” he added.

Airline worker offers to pet-sit passenger’s fish

Kira Rumfola, who was heading home from college in Florida, US, was left stunned to learn she couldn’t take her pet fish on the flight with her.

Luckily, a kindhearted airline employee volunteered to look after her fish, Theo, until she returned to college, Sunny Skyz News reports.

A customer service agent at Southwest Airlines, Ismael, took Theo home and looked after him for almost four months until Rumfola returned from her summer holiday.

He even gave a bigger tank to Theo and provided regular updates to Rumfola with pictures.

Pub crawl world record to honour pet dog

Nathan Crimp, a 22-year-old account manager from Brighton, England, has set a new world record in completing a pub crawl in honour of his late dog, Metro UK reports.

Crimp visited 67 pubs in his hometown within 17 hours, breaking the Guinness World Record of 56 pubs in 24 hours by Welshman Gareth Murphy.

Crimp took the record-breaking challenge in order to raise money for the dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, from where he adopted his dog Kara who died from cancer in 2020.

Stakeboard dream comes true for this disabled Australian

Alley Oops Skate Park in Queensland, Australia, has given 32-year-old Jaymi Ferguson an amazing opportunity to tick off skateboarding from her bucket list, ABC News reports.

Ferguson, who has cerebral palsy that affects her ability to move and maintain balance and posture, has always been adventurous. She has tried surfing, parasailing, horse riding and indoor skydiving.

With two custom-built frames on wheels, Ferguson was able to skate around Alley Oops park’s indoor course while a harness helped her to stand on the board and a strap kept her feet in place.

"It's awesome … I've always wanted to do it since I was a kid," Ferguson told ABC News.

The skate park hopes that their initiative would become an inspiration for venues across the world to include more options for people with disabilities.

Adorable friendship of a rescued crow and a dog

A rescued crow has formed an amazing relationship with his rescuer’s pet German Shepherd, The Dodo reports.

The crow Pepe’s rescuer, Joanna, found him in her backyard after he fell from a 30m high tree. After an unsuccessful attempt at finding his parents, Joanna raised him along with her pet dog Xena.

Watch the above video to see Pepe and Xena’s adorable friendship where they share, care and even quarrel like real sibling.