Person dies after cycling incident in Auckland's Dairy Flat

The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition. (File photo)

A person has died following a cycling incident in Auckland's Dairy Flat Sunday morning.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones at this tragic time,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred during a group cycle ride along Dairy Flat Highway, and police are still working to determine the cause.

Dairy Flat Highway has previously been the site of many incidents, with residents calling one intersection on the road a death trap.

On Saturday, another cyclist died after a crash between them, a moving vehicle and parked cars in Auckland. An off-duty police officer was involved in that incident and had been stood down while the investigation was to be conducted, a police spokesperson said.