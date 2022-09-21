Parenting guru Nathan Wallis: Stop treating toddlers like ‘little 7-year-olds’

Content warning: This article contains sensitive themes.

Stuff Parenting guru Nathan Wallis says younger children need child-led learning. While it may look chaotic and seem like a waste of time to the adult brain, it’s actually teaching resilience and creativity.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Child development specialist Nathan Wallis speaks to Simon Bridges about developing structured, organised minds too early, and how it causes a big uptake in anxiety and depression later on.

Parents should stop treating babies and toddlers like “little 7-year-olds”, says neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis.

Developing structured numeracy and literacy learning too soon stifles creativity – and fuels Aotearoa New Zealand’s shocking youth suicide figures, Wallis says.

“Probably the largest factor in our teenage suicide rate is the fact we don’t allow creativity under the age of 7,” Wallis explains in the latest edition of Stuff’s Simon Bridges-hosted interview podcast, Generally Famous.

READ MORE:

* Hype, Instagram and burnout: Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet on what’s wrong with fashion today

* When Simon Bridges met Ganesh Raj: Five key quotes

* Simon Bridges' favourite things might surprise you



“We bring in that structured, organised mind too early, which causes a big uptake in anxiety and depression, because those are really about black-and-white-thinking.

“We’re teaching them to read at 3 and have taught them black-and-white-thinking, so when a 15-year-old gets depressed, if he’s been in that structured thinking right from 3, he generates one solution: ‘I’ll go for a jog’, if that doesn’t work, he gives up, locks himself in his room, gets more at risk.”

Meanwhile, Wallis notes, “the kid who was playing at 7, built a dam in a river, failed 19 times before it worked on time 20” tends to keep searching for solutions until they find one that works.

Stuff Nathan Wallis says: “We bring in that structured, organised mind too early, which causes a big uptake in anxiety and depression, because those are really about black-and-white-thinking.”

New Zealand has one of the developed world’s worst rates for suicide among young people.

Wallis, a 51-year-old father of three, grandfather and foster dad, has a particular interest in the first 1000 days of a child’s life. That includes the long-running nature versus nurture debate about what shapes the youngest minds.

In a revealing and advice-filled chat with Bridges, he says structured numeracy and literacy learning, such as showing babies flashcards to teach them words, is counter-productive for the youngest kids. That’s because research shows the brain isn’t ready for repetitive, pattern-style learning until kids are 7.

Wallis bets many people who grew up to be inventors “came from a childhood where they didn’t learn to read until they were 7, so their creativity was allowed to expand”.

Younger children need child-led learning, he says. While it may look “chaotic” and like a “waste of time” to the adult brain, it’s actually teaching resilience and creativity.

Stuff Wallis acknowledges the realities of modern life get in the way of following the perfect research-backed parenting path.

Daycare reality rather than ideal

Wallis has garnered a massive following thanks to his expert insight and advice on modern parenting, with a string of qualifications and ability to translate complex neuroscience into easy-to-understand chunks of advice.

He’s worked as an early childhood teacher, university lecturer and childhood trauma expert, and advised various government departments.

He acknowledges the realities of modern life get in the way of following the perfect research-backed parenting path. For instance, he says “there are no research-based benefits of children being in a childcare centre in the first three years of life”.

“The benefits are all to the economy – parents get upset when I say that, as if I’m beating them up for putting their kids in childcare, but I’m not, because I put my kids in childcare… We all live in the same modern world, we have bugger-all choice.”

“We’re going down the path of being focused on [business] and we want everyone at work, and we don’t worry about what happens to the babies that are being put in institutions.”

He wants New Zealand politicians to structure society so it’s easier for a parent to stay at home, to create a primary relationship with a small child.

“We can tap into the potential of human beings a whole lot more if we treat our babies like human beings from the time they’re born, whereas now we treat them like human becomings, someone who will become worthy of human rights when they’re 18.”

Why Wallis is a 'walking contradiction'

Wallis acknowledges he’s a “walking contradiction” to a lot of what he talks about.

He’s built a successful life after spending his formative years in a “Once Were Warriors” household filled with “abuse, violence and addiction” – something he’s incredibly open about with Bridges.

Wallis notes that despite the absence of his birth father, and problems with his mother and stepfather, he had anchors – a “grandmother” (who wasn’t a birth relative) and an aunty, who was only 12 when he was born, were sources of unwavering support. “Resilience factors” such as these were key to his development, he says.

Stuff Nathan Wallis acknowledges he’s a “walking contradiction” to a lot of what he talks about.

He notes that 50% of a child’s outcomes are “determined at birth and have nothing to do” with parenting.

“It’s possible to be a wonderful parent and have a delinquent child. It’s possible to be a delinquent parent and have a wonderful child.”

So as an advisor, he wants to be “helpful and guiding”, not “judgemental”.

“We need to be compassionate to all parents.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Wallis also discusses the dangers of devices and why primary pupils should have the vote, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous.

There’s a new episode of the podcast at 5am each Wednesday.

Follow the show on Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps to get instant, automatic access to the latest episode.

Where to get help