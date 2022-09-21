Driver and children leap from vehicle as it catches fire at AutoFest 2022

Footage captures a Holden ute using the Manfeild track at Autofest 2022 as it catches fire.

Safety concerns have been raised about Autofest 2022 after an onlooker witnessed a Holden HQ One-Tonner burst into flames.

The incident occurred on the first day of the three-day festival at Manfeild circuit near Feilding on September 10 when drivers took to the track for what was supposed to be a low-speed cruise.

The ute turned the corner on to the pit straight and accelerated at speed before a fuel-related explosion caused the car to spin out of control and catch fire.

The occupants included a father and two young children who escaped the vehicle without injury moments before it was engulfed by flames.

Supplied The Holden HQ One-Tonner burst into flames along the pit straight.

Flames were visible on the foot of the young girl as she ran away from the wreck.

However, one onlooker, who declined to be named for fear of harassment, said the ute was among a handful of drivers going above the moderate speeds required around the track.

“I did see at one point at least five vehicles being driven like a race car and overtaking at speed.

“I can’t stress this enough, the vehicle had three passengers, two being children, and none were wearing any basic safety gear and were without proper harnesses or restraints.

David Unwin/Stuff The pit straight at AutoFest 2022 where a father and two children made a lucky escape from a horror fire.

“Five seconds more and we would be talking about children killed or seriously injured at Manfeild.”

The onlooker had attended car shows and motorsport events for decades, and said track cruises were supposed to occur at a controlled speed with a lead pace vehicle and no overtaking allowed.

Anything more than that, he said, should be run under a MotorSport New Zealand permit with the required safety and scrutineering involved carried out before vehicles entered the track.

According to fellow participants he had spoken to, none of this occurred on the basis vehicles would be driven at a controlled speed.

Sanctioned race events required much more in terms of safety gear.

Occupants were required to wear fireproof overalls, helmets, gloves and boots, and all cars needed a minimum 1kg on-board fire extinguisher.

SUPPLIED The ute was an extensively modified example of a Holden HQ One-Tonner. (File photo)

Track marshals were placed at dedicated points by the track with their own fire extinguishers and a dedicated crash rescue crew was deployed track side.

In the video of the incident, no pace car could be seen leading the pack.

Manfeild chief executive Kathy Gibson said the track was aware of the incident and expressed disappointment at how it transpired.

“Friday track hire was for access to the back track and for low-speed driving only.

“It was disappointing that this driver treated the rules as he did and that this incident occurred. We are very relieved and thankful that there were no injuries to any of the parties involved.”

Stuff Manfeild chief executive Kathy Gibson says it is disappointing the driver did not adhere to the rules of the track.

Gibson said Manfeild staff and ambulance crews were on hand for the incident and Fire and Emergency NZ was present by the burnout pad for Saturday and Sunday.

She confirmed the rest of Friday’s events were immediately cancelled after the incident.

Stuff contacted the driver and owner of the vehicle, Mike Floyd, who declined to comment on the incident.

Downtime Entertainment organised AutoFest but its director Pare Togia also declined to answer any questions, including whether they were investigating the incident.

“We can confirm that all safety requirements were met with the appropriate personnel on site, and we are glad the driver and his children were unharmed.”

MotorSport New Zealand spokesperson Jordie Peters said they were aware of the incident too, though were unable to comment on specifics due to it being an independent event.

But he said its competition events had to comply with all appropriate FIA safety regulations and cars were intensely scrutinised by trained staff before the first event.

Vehicles then undergo safety audits after every third event.

“MotorSport New Zealand also requires a high level of personal protective equipment such as helmets, driver suits, frontal head restraints and safety belts/harnesses.”