Slips, flooding possible as heavy rain warning in place for eastern Bay of Plenty

A heavy rain warnings is in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty on Wednesday, with motorists cautioned to be careful in the wet conditions.

MetService said heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and surface flooding was possible.

A severe rain warning overnight is tipped to be in place until 3pm, with areas east of Whakatāne expected to be drenched with another 80 to 100mm - on top of the 30 to 50mm that has already fallen over the last couple of days.

“That's where we're expecting the wettest weather to be,” said a spokesperson from MetService.

“Bear in mind, that region did have some rain on Monday, so this is further rain on what could be saturated soil and there could be some impacts of that.

“The rain will quickly be able to pool which could make just driving conditions a little bit more hazardous and there could even be some small slips.”

Heavy downpours are also expected for parts of Northland, while it will be a showery day across the lower North Island and the Upper South Island, with the chance of some heavy showers and thunderstorms.

But down in the far south, high pressure systems coming in should suppress much of the rain down across Southland and Otago throughout the day.

Alex Lim/Stuff Areas east of Whakatāne are expected to be drenched with another 80 to 100mm of rain on Wednesday.

On the bright side, Fiordland is shaping up as the place to be, with a fine and dry day expected, while most of the West Coast is also likely to be spared much of the wet conditions soaking other regions.

“Broadly, it does look like northern parts of the North Island will get some rain more likely in the first half of the day,” said MetService.

“The rest of the North Island looks set to get rain in the second half of the day, with some of that rain spreading down into the northern part of the South Island.

“Eastern parts of Canterbury south of Christchurch look to get some rain, but it is north of Christchurch, up into Marlborough and Nelson that can expect to get a little bit more persistent rain on Wednesday.”

The story is likely to be similar beyond Wednesday and approaching the weekend, with MetService saying: “Further rain is expected for eastern and southern parts of the North Island towards the end of the week.”