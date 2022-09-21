Storm sees hail blanket Hawke's Bay, more rain to batter North Island

Parts of the Hawke’s Bay have been hit by “marble sized” hail stones as a storm moved across the East Coast on Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning was in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty until mid-afternoon, with motorists cautioned to be careful in the wet conditions.

MetService earlier said heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding was possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in place for Hawke’s Bay, Tararua and Wairarapa.

A MetService spokesperson said areas east of Whakatāne were to get the wettest weather.

“Bear in mind, that region did have some rain on Monday, so this is further rain on what could be saturated soil and there could be some impacts of that.

Alex Lim/Stuff Areas east of Whakatāne are expected to be drenched with another 80 to 100mm of rain on Wednesday.

“The rain will quickly be able to pool which could make just driving conditions a little bit more hazardous and there could even be some small slips.”

In Hawke’s Bay, Tararua and Wairarapa, thunderstorms could produce localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm per hour, along with “possible large accumulations of hail”, MetService said.

That could damage some crops and make driving conditions hazardous, the forecaster said.

Hastings woman Ginny Seccombe said she could hear the storm about 30 minutes before it hit on Wednesday.

She said the thunder was so loud it was hard to hear inside.

“It was horrendous.”

Ginny Seccombe/Supplied Hail covers Ginny Seccombe's garden in Havelock North.

Earlier, MetService said Fiordland was shaping up as the place to be, with a fine and dry day expected, while most of the West Coast was also likely to be spared much of the wet conditions soaking other regions.

“Broadly, it does look like northern parts of the North Island will get some rain more likely in the first half of the day,” the forecaster said.

“The rest of the North Island looks set to get rain in the second half of the day, with some of that rain spreading down into the northern part of the South Island.

“Eastern parts of Canterbury south of Christchurch look to get some rain, but it is north of Christchurch, up into Marlborough and Nelson that can expect to get a little bit more persistent rain on Wednesday.”

The story was likely to be similar beyond Wednesday and approaching the weekend, with MetService saying: “Further rain is expected for eastern and southern parts of the North Island towards the end of the week.”

Heavy rain watches would be in place from Thursday evening into Friday in Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.