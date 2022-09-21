The Taupō supervolcano – what you need to know

For the first time in its history, GNS Science has raised Taupō’s volcanic alert level from 0 to 1 after more than 700 tremors under or around the lake were recorded since January.

A Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) of 1 means “minor volcanic unrest”, in this case ongoing earthquakes and ground deformation at the Taupō volcano.

About 40 quakes a week have been detected in and around Taupō volcano since May, and they are forming two clusters in the central part of the lake and smaller clusters to the north of Taupō town and to the southwest, near Tūrangi.

So, what is Taupō volcano exactly?

It is certainly not just a lake. Through the eyes of a volcanologist, Taupō is the most frequently active and productive rhyolite caldera in the world and has been active for the past 300,000 years.

Most of Lake Taupō was formed after the Ōruanui eruption 25,500 years ago that created a large basin that formed much of the present lake shape.

Caldera volcanoes are created when the ground surface collapses due to emptying of their sponge-like magma chambers in huge eruptions, which are very rare but result in unusually large eruptions.

Magma accumulates in the Earth’s crust between 5km and 10km below the lake floor before rising to the surface to erupt.

Lake Rotorua was also formed by a similar but much smaller eruption.

That sounds concerning – when did it last erupt?

In the past 30,000 years, Taupō volcano has erupted 29 times, the most recent – the Taupō eruption –happened about 1800 years ago in or around 232CE.

Three of the eruptions have been very large; however, 26 have been much smaller eruptions, forming lava domes or spreading pumice and ash over nearby areas.

Of those eruptions, 25 have occurred in the past 12,000 years, including the Taupō eruption.

Many of these smaller eruptions were bigger than the 1995/96 Ruapehu eruptions but smaller than the 1886 Mt Tarawera eruption and about 1/10th the size of Mt St Helens eruption in the United States in 1980.

Supplied Taupō volcano seismic activity from January 1 to September 18, 2022.

But how big were the Ōruanui and Taupō eruptions?

Five of the 10 largest explosive volcanic eruptions on Earth in the last 2 million years have occurred in the Taupō Volcanic Zone.

The Ōruanui eruption ejected about 1170km3 of volcanic material and was the largest eruption recorded in the past 70,000 years.

The Taupō eruption ejected about 120km3 of volcanic material and was the largest eruption in the past 5000 years. Its plume reached a height of 35 to 40km and covered lakeside areas in tens of metres of pumice and ash deposits.

Wow, so tell me about the Taupō Volcanic Zone?

Most New Zealand volcanism over the past 1.6 million years has occurred in the Taupō Volcanic Zone which extends from Whakaari/White Island to Mt Ruapehu.

The 350km-long and 100km-wide area is home to Ruapehu, Tongariro, Ngāuruhoe, and Whakaari/White Island.

Two of the most productive calderas in the world – Okataina and Taupō – sit within this zone.

Taupō is termed a “supervolcano”, with frequent eruptions over the past 300,000 years.

OK, I think I’ve got my head around this, now, remind me, why was the alert level changed?

There has been an increase in earthquakes and deformation (ground movement) at Taupō since May 2022 indicating volcanic unrest is occurring.

The Volcanic Alert Level change this week has been informed by ongoing analysis of monitoring data, increased knowledge of Taupō volcano from research programmes and new knowledge of the causes of past unrest at Taupō volcano.

How many Volcanic Alert Levels are there again?

The NZ Volcanic Alert Level system is based on six levels and is intended to describe the current status of each active volcano.

Volcanic unrest is when magma or magma-heated hot water and steam forces its way through the ground beneath a volcano, producing earthquakes, ground movement and changes in hydrothermal systems.

Supplied GNS Science’s volcanic alert levels.

The real question now is, can I still go for a trip to the lake?

Of course. Episodes of unrest are common at calderas around the world.

The Volcanic Alert Level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity. While Volcano Alert Level 1 is mostly associated with environmental hazards, potential for eruption hazards also exist.

Volcanic unrest at volcanoes such as Taupō could continue for months or years and not result in an eruption.

If there was increased unrest, then we would see more substantial impacts on the local area. These could include earthquakes with ground shaking and potentially landslides on steep cliffs, especially after rain.

Liquefaction can occur in the event of larger earthquakes. Substantially higher levels of ground deformation – 10s of centimetres or metres – would only occur at higher unrest levels but could have impacts such as damaging underground services.

Changes in geothermal activity may also occur with stronger, evolving unrest. This could be beneath the lake or at established geothermal areas in the Taupō area.