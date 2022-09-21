Get set for another scorching summer with a marine heatwave on the way

Niwa weather forecaster Nava Fedaeff says as we look into the future heatwaves are expected to become more common.

New Zealand is set to see another scorching hot summer with a significant marine heatwave likely, according to weather research institute Niwa.

Marine heatwaves occur when the temperature of the ocean stays high for a long period of time. Warmer ocean temperatures push up land temperatures and increase humidity, meaning that a hot, sticky summer is on the way, said Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll.

“Between October and December, ocean temperatures around New Zealand are predicted to rise more than they normally would,” said Noll. “[This] could culminate in another marine heatwave event.”

This summer could even prove to be one of the hottest ever – seas are currently warmer around the North Island and the upper South Island than they were last spring when an extreme marine heatwave developed, leading to our fifth-warmest summer on record.

“We know that we had one of our most significant marine heatwaves last summer, so [this] is one of the reasons we are concerned about what might unfold in the coming months,” Noll said.

But it is not all sunshine and fine weather. Warm seas may also act as “fuel” for tropical cyclones and help them maintain their strength for longer, leading to longer bursts of heavy rain.

Although a marine heatwave event would bring another hot summer, Noll said that there were also significant effects on marine life that came with warming seas.

“We have seen a number of impacts during the last couple of marine heatwave events, ranging from mussel meat yield in the Marlborough Sounds, to salmon production and things like the bleaching of sea sponges in Fiordland ... this reaches beyond just a human impact and delves into our sea life as well.”