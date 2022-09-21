The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 21

The passengers showing off their new ukuleles.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Passengers on US airline get free Ukulele lessons

This will either be music to your ears or a chilling tone-deaf exercise but a US airline has surprised all its passengers on a recent flight to Hawaii with a free in-flight ukulele class.

Each of the 175 flyers arrived onboard the Southwest Airlines service from Long Beach, California to find the musical instrument on their seats. They were then told they would be taught how to play a tune, Hello, Aloha. How are you?, within just 20 minutes.

The class was set up by retailer Guitar Center and instructor Alexandra Windsor said it was a unique environment to teach the instrument.

“I’ve taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane. It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele – many with no musical background,” said Windsor.

“The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be.”

The safari worker and his lion best friend

Meet the South African animal expert who has been best friends with a 250kg lion named George for over ten years.

Shandor has groomed the big cat and spent time with him every day. The pair can often be seen cuddling together.

This idyllic Mediterranean island will pay you $25,000 to move there

123RF Panoramic view of Cala Corsara Cove at Arcipelago di La Maddalena National Park, Sardinia.

A picturesque Mediterranean island is looking for people to move there, and authorities are willing to pay some hard cash to help persuade potential new residents.

Sardinia is the Mediterranean’s second-largest island, after Sicily, but like many parts of Italy the population is rapidly ageing with many of the younger population deciding to move away.

It has launched a scheme worth more than €105 million (NZ$177 million) to entice people to come and buy a home on the island.

Those who qualify can expect up to €15,000 in a one-time, non-repayable grant, which is about NZ$25,350.

To qualify, new residents must buy or renovate a home in an area with a population of less than 3000. The grant cannot exceed more than 50% of the total cost of the house purchase or renovation. Those hoping for a holiday home will be disappointed, as recipients must live in the house full-time and gain permanent residency in Sardinia within 18 months of arrival.

123RF Castelsardo lies in the northwest of Sardinia.

But those who take the risk will be welcomed with some of the most pristine beaches and crystal clear seas in Europe.

New residents can also enjoy hiking the mountains and woods, with average summer temperatures ranging from 25-31C.

Dog adopts baby lamb

After Beau the baby lamb was rejected by her mother, Max the dog decided to adopt her.

Owner Olivia says it is the ‘most loving mother-daughter relationship she has ever seen’.

Beau lives on a farm in The Pacific Northwest region of the US. Even though she's grown up, she still plays with 'mum' every day.

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi

Getty Images Ora confirmed she has changed her surname, meaning she will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

Pop star Rita Ora has confirmed she married Kiwi film-maker Taika Waititi in a secret ceremony earlier this year.

The 31-year-old singer, speaking to Jaime Winstone on his Greatest Night Ever podcast, said she is planning another big ceremony in London for her friends and family.

Ora said that she was inspired by her parents’ relationship – her mother Vera and her father Besnik have been in a relationship for more than 30 years.

“I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen!” Ora told Winstone.

“I love Taika. He’s so funny and lovely.”

“But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it, and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that’s what I grew up loving.”

Ora confirmed she has changed her surname, meaning she will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.