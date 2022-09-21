Person in serious condition after tree struck by lightning in Dannevirke
A person is in a serious condition after an incident involving a tree being struck by lightning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to an incident in Dannevirke at 3.19pm.
A tree had been struck by lighting while another person was involved, but if they were hit by the tree, lightning, or both was not clear, they said.
A St John spokesperson said they were notified at 3.23pm and were taking a person in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.