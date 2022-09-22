Fog, heavy rain, possible flooding and slips in store for North Island

Early morning commuters have woken to a blanket of fog in Auckland and are being reminded to drive with care as Thursday gets under way in the city.

“Motorists are reminded to drive with extra care this morning as foggy conditions impact the Auckland motorway network,” said Waka Kotahi.

“In reduced visibility, always remember to turn on your lights on and mind your following distance.”

According to MetService, weather in Auckland will be mainly fine this morning with patches of fog, then cloud increasing with showers from the afternoon.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aucklanders have woken up to fog. Motorists are reminded to drive with extra care. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Hail hits parts of Hawke's Bay as storm moves along East Coast

* Sunny Nelson the happiest place in New Zealand, Stuff survey shows

* Severe weather warning in place for Bay of Plenty



Severe rain is expected to lash eastern parts of the North Island once more on Thursday, with motorists again warned to be careful in the wet conditions.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the Coromandel Peninsula, and conditions in these areas could worsen or broaden to other regions, with MetService urging residents to stay on top of weather developments throughout the day.

“Extra caution is required for drivers along the eastern side of the North Island, for both the heavy rain, which of course can reduce visibility and your traction on the road, and may also leave water on the road,” said a spokesperson from MetService.

“Slips over the road are a possibility as well. Any time we have severe weather watches or warnings active, that kind of stuff is not out of the question.

“It certainly could happen, across the eastern parts of the North Island, in particular. And anywhere where it's raining, of course people have to be cautious.”

Alex Cairns/Stuff Heavy rain watches are in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday. (File photo)

A fine start to the day is tipped for much of the country, but while many places will pick up some sun, conditions across the North Island in particular are expected to change drastically.

MetService is tracking a low with a broad rain band attached to it moving in from the north-east, and bringing rain to eastern parts of the North Island about lunchtime or just beforehand.

That is likely to affect spots like Gisborne, Coromandel, and parts of the Bay of Plenty - where the wet weather has been severe throughout the start of the week - with the rain expected to worsen towards the end of the day.

“Throughout the afternoon and evening, rain is really going to smear out across most of the North Island,” MetService said.

“So it's going to be a wet and also a really windy finish for most of the North Island, as strong easterly winds will also accelerate as this low approaches.

Alex Lim/Stuff A low with a broad rain band attached to it is moving in from the northeast, and will bring rain to eastern parts of the North Island about lunchtime Thursday. (File image)

“The eastern parts are going to bear the brunt of the incoming wet weather, and we have got heavy rain watches for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and the Coromandel Peninsula, which could be expanded or even upgraded on Thursday morning.”

It’s a much better outlook for the South Island however, where it will remain relatively fine, with just few light showers expected in coastal places north of Christchurch from Kaikōura up to Marlborough.

“Queenstown, Wanaka, Invercargill, Dunedin, and the West Coast are all going to be quite nice,” MetService said.