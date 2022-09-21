Auckland Lotto player wins $23 million
One person has taken home $23.3 million after Lotto’s First Division Powerball draw, on Wednesday night.
The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa, Auckland.
The prize included $23 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
The Orewa winner was the fourteen Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022. Last month a Lotto player from Kaikōura won $8.2 million in Powerball.
Two other Christchurch players also won $333,333 in tonight's First Division draw.
The winning tickets were sold at Burnside Dairy and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.
In Wednesday night’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the $1 million jackpot rolled down to Strike Three and was shared by 128 players who each took home $8553.
Lotto Second Division draw was shared between 12 players who each won $29,599.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App, Lotto said.
The biggest win this year was $28.1m on March 26, the ticket bought in Auckland.