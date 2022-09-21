Auckland Lotto player wins $23 million

21:40, Sep 21 2022
The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa, Auckland.
SUPPLIED
The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa, Auckland.

One person has taken home $23.3 million after Lotto’s First Division Powerball draw, on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa, Auckland.

The prize included $23 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The Orewa winner was the fourteen Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022. Last month a Lotto player from Kaikōura won $8.2 million in Powerball.

Two other Christchurch players also won $333,333 in tonight's First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Burnside Dairy and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

In Wednesday night’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the $1 million jackpot rolled down to Strike Three and was shared by 128 players who each took home $8553.

Lotto Second Division draw was shared between 12 players who each won $29,599.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App, Lotto said.

The biggest win this year was $28.1m on March 26, the ticket bought in Auckland.