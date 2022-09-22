No, she's not going to blow - Taupō volcano fears allayed

The Ernest Kemp chugs quietly across the lake above Taupō volcano. GNS Science raised the Volcanic Alert Level for the volcano from 0 to 1 this week. (File pic)

Taupō volcano is a "long way" from any potential eruption, according to GNS Science volcanologist Steven Sherburn.

The decision to raise the Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) for Taupō volcano was made at a meeting of GNS Science staff during their weekly Monday morning meeting after more than 700 tremors had been recorded under the lake since May 2022.

"We regularly try to interpret the data we collect and at Monday morning meetings of our volcanic monitoring group we all vote on what that level should be.

"The key thing is that it takes into account our peoples' different backgrounds and skills.

"In the Taupō case, after following the earthquake and ground uplift data since May, we collectively came to the decision that the data represented minor volcanic unrest and that equates to a Volcanic Alert Level of one."

He said that decision led to the need for GNS to start explaining to the wider public what they were seeing, which also included dispelling rumours an eruption was imminent.

"You can look at it like a long range forecast from the MetService reporting on a tropical cyclone heading towards New Zealand."

He said experts would consider probable paths and the intensity of the cyclone and alert the public to its possible dangers, and the fact it may not even arrive.

"But there is always uncertainty, as we are trying to interpret nature here," Sherburn said.

He said GNS were working on a range of scenarios specific to Taupō volcano, if further unrest occurred, using current data and information collected about what had happened in the area in the past.

Dispelling potential fears that the volcano was overdue for an eruption, Sherburn said experts "don't see anything happening at the moment that suggests an eruption will occur".

"Volcanoes are not buses or trains – they don't run on a timetable.

"Typically someone will calculate the median return period for activity – but it's just an average and doesn't make something overdue.”

Supplied Taupō volcano seismic activity recorded since January. There are almost 700 earthquakes shown within the dashed area of the map. Photo/GNS Science

He said just because a volcano had erupted 50 times in 50,000 years did not mean it would erupt once every thousand years.

The last major eruption of Taupō volcano was around 232CE, about 1790 years ago, and is considered the most powerful eruption on the planet in the last 5000 years with its plume reaching heights of 35 to 40 km.

Volcanic unrest has occurred often in the last 150 years at Taupō – 17 times between 1870 and 2022.

He said activity under Taupō volcano was not affected by geothermal power stations in the region, but it was “an obvious question”.

”Geothermal power stations don't have any influence on geological activity or uplift beneath the lake.

“They can influence earthquake action and deformation in the local area around the station, but have nothing to do with the volcanic alert level or any unrest.”